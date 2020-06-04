On April 20, White House correspondent April Ryan suggested that the people protesting stay-at-home orders around the country should sign a waiver of some sort refusing treatment for Covid-19 should they contract the virus at one of their protests where dozens of people showed up:

Should #StayAtHome protestors who endanger other Americans by not following @CDCgov guidelines about physical distancing be required to sign a waiver refusing medical attention at a hospital and not take up a ventilator if they contract coronavirus? #COVID19 #StayHome — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2020

And this could be one of the most poorly aged tweets in the history of this platform:

This did not age well. https://t.co/TTi7g9SmKA — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 3, 2020

And it will be quite amusing when Kayleigh McEnnany asks Ryan about this at the next briefing:

Great question for @PressSec to ask at her next briefing about the rioters. https://t.co/fkLeCa1sh7 — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 3, 2020

We’ll also note that it’s not just the size of the crowds that’s different. The stay-at-home protesters were, for the most part, from communities that were never hard hit by the coronavirus. But protesters in New York City or Los Angeles? They definitely should sign her little waiver:

Does @AprilDRyan think the George Floyd protesters should be required to sign a waiver refusing medical attention if they contract coronavirus for not following social distancing guidelines? https://t.co/VpDKJ76EiM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2020

