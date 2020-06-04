On April 20, White House correspondent April Ryan suggested that the people protesting stay-at-home orders around the country should sign a waiver of some sort refusing treatment for Covid-19 should they contract the virus at one of their protests where dozens of people showed up:

And this could be one of the most poorly aged tweets in the history of this platform:

And it will be quite amusing when Kayleigh McEnnany asks Ryan about this at the next briefing:

We’ll also note that it’s not just the size of the crowds that’s different. The stay-at-home protesters were, for the most part, from communities that were never hard hit by the coronavirus. But protesters in New York City or Los Angeles? They definitely should sign her little waiver:

