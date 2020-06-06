As Twitchy reported Friday, some in the press were appalled that President Trump apparently thought it was a “great day” for George Floyd as he looked down from heaven and watched Trump roll out May’s promising employment numbers at a press conference in the Rose Garden. Of course, to give that impression, you had to cut out the context both before and after Trump’s remark, as CNN’s Kaitlin Collins did here:

During his press conference on the jobs numbers, Trump says, "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying there’s a great thing happening for our country. It’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 5, 2020

Context matters.

Here is the entire quote you were conveniently leaving out pic.twitter.com/h9KXFwhCfI — Karen Graham (@Ipukakaren) June 5, 2020

So the president wasn’t at all suggesting that Floyd was looking down at the job numbers and saying, “This is a great thing that’s happening for our country.”

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy, who called out the media on their deceptive editing, noted on Friday afternoon that the Washington Post, at least, had published an update:

“In fact, the president was referring to growing calls for equal justice under the law” — as anyone who listened to the whole speech and not the trimmed version going around social media picking up clicks would know.

This is like someone blurting out a lie in court and the judge telling the jury to disregard it. And they knew it when they did it. — Alisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️Grateful American 🇺🇸 (@AlisaAl47676195) June 5, 2020

Every day, every single day, the biggest and most famous media outlets in this country prove…they aren't even worth the price of a single newspaper. This is inexcusable. https://t.co/59seKxyex1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 6, 2020

Glad to see they have corrected it but this spread like wildfire all over twitter from people in the media that should have known better in the first place to watch the full video for the entire context. Many won't see this clarification now. — Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) June 5, 2020

That's one hell of a correction. — VargasDouble (@VargasDouble) June 5, 2020

And yet, if you click the link, you still get this opinion piece which is still live on the website:

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘There’s a great thing that’s happening for our country,’” President Trump said in the Rose Garden Friday, celebrating a May unemployment report that showed “only” 21 million people — 13.3 percent of the workforce — out of work. “This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody,” Trump continued. “This is a great, great day in terms of equality.” Trump has long presumed to speak for the dead and their thoughts as they “look down” at us. But implying, as Trump appeared to do, that George Floyd is having “a great day” in the afterlife because of the May jobs report? Trump’s effrontery has no end.

“As Trump appeared to do.”

Oopsie! These things happen!! — Tempus (@tempustempus) June 5, 2020

It’s on purpose, right? They’re educated people. They know it’s worth it because nobody cares enough to read the small print correction. We’re in agreement, right? — Liberty Is Metal (@nocleanvocals) June 5, 2020

That's exactly right. They're manipulating the news instead of reporting the news. — Para bellum (@TryConservatism) June 5, 2020

Another "correction" issued after the damage is done. — Alan Pegram (@alan_pegram) June 5, 2020

The media is dead. No one trusts them; they know it, don't care, and are going full force into propaganda mode (of course, that's where they have been…there's no way they didn't realize they've been lying to us). — River Rat is your aspiring war lord (@SWRiverRat2) June 6, 2020

If they didn’t have the fake George Floyd narrative, the only thing to report would be better-than-expected job numbers.

Update doesn't matter. It is done. The misinformation has been spread. The media activists have done their job. Phenomenal operation, I must grudgingly admit. — Ant O'Fearghail (@aofarre) June 5, 2020

Not only not amazing, unfortunately it's not surprising at all. happens all the time. — Albert Root (@2valid8) June 5, 2020

And it only ever happens in one direction.

Related: