As Twitchy reported Friday, some in the press were appalled that President Trump apparently thought it was a “great day” for George Floyd as he looked down from heaven and watched Trump roll out May’s promising employment numbers at a press conference in the Rose Garden. Of course, to give that impression, you had to cut out the context both before and after Trump’s remark, as CNN’s Kaitlin Collins did here:

So the president wasn’t at all suggesting that Floyd was looking down at the job numbers and saying, “This is a great thing that’s happening for our country.”

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy, who called out the media on their deceptive editing, noted on Friday afternoon that the Washington Post, at least, had published an update:

“In fact, the president was referring to growing calls for equal justice under the law” — as anyone who listened to the whole speech and not the trimmed version going around social media picking up clicks would know.

And yet, if you click the link, you still get this opinion piece which is still live on the website:

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘There’s a great thing that’s happening for our country,’” President Trump said in the Rose Garden Friday, celebrating a May unemployment report that showed “only” 21 million people — 13.3 percent of the workforce — out of work.

“This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody,” Trump continued. “This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Trump has long presumed to speak for the dead and their thoughts as they “look down” at us. But implying, as Trump appeared to do, that George Floyd is having “a great day” in the afterlife because of the May jobs report? Trump’s effrontery has no end.

“As Trump appeared to do.”

If they didn’t have the fake George Floyd narrative, the only thing to report would be better-than-expected job numbers.

And it only ever happens in one direction.

