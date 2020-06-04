Witches are a thing. As Twitchy reported, a group of witches gathered at an occult bookstore in Brooklyn in to place a hex on Justice Brett Kavanaugh soon after his appointment to the Supreme Court. We’re not sure what effect it’s had on him, but rest assured, the police and the government are the subject of spells during the George Floyd protests, according to a girl who goes by the handle @chaoticwitchaunt on TikTok.

Nope … their efforts are already working — behind the scenes, so subtly that you can’t even tell and won’t feel it when it happens.

P.S. Is there something about TikTok that makes people stupid or what?

