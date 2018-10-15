OK, here’s the first of at least two posts about witches Monday. This one has to do with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (that’s fun to type) and a group of witches who are planning to publicly place a hex on him next week in Brooklyn.

Witches planning to publicly hex Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/n8ipO44bK5 pic.twitter.com/pVdHKCyYQZ — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2018

The Hill reports:

A group of witches is planning to gather in Brooklyn next weekend to publicly hex newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The event, which is being held at occult bookstore Catland Books, will target “all rapists,” according to the Eventbrite page. “We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and [its] history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him,” the event reads.

At first, we were confused because Vox already did an article on witches and Kavanaugh. It turns out this event was covered in that story, but it also told of “many quasi-religious rituals circulating the internet — particularly pagan and #resistance circles — in the wake of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

Attendees of the Brooklyn event are welcome to cast hexes on other men, too: Kavanaugh “will be the focal point, but by no means the only target, so bring your rage and all of the axes you’ve got to grind.”

Oh, and by the way: one-quarter of the funds raised will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Because of course.

At least it’s not an angry mob for a change?

Sweet! I'm going to do absolutely nothing and achieve the same results! — Ghost of Joad (@Ghost_Of_Joad) October 15, 2018

Witches? Public hex? These feminists are serious! Sarcasm intended! — Joseph B. Cioe, Jr. (@JosephBCioeJr) October 15, 2018

More crazy cat ladies. Please save us from crazy cat ladies — S William Higgins (@rowdyh1) October 15, 2018

What year is this again? — Helena (@thelastpinkcar) October 15, 2018

Is Hillary one of them? — #MAGA #THEGREATAWAKENING #QANON (@wwoodall09) October 15, 2018

The Left is so embarassing. — CAS (@Prodigious619) October 15, 2018

Related: