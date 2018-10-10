OK, so we knew that a lot of liberals are struggling to cope with Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS confirmation, but now we’re really starting to get concerned:
We "refuse to be silent any longer": magic as self-care after the Kavanaugh confirmation https://t.co/ixzban5sTk
— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2018
Oh.
Um what. https://t.co/4CWtmSkMBV
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 10, 2018
Leave it to the Smartest Thinkers™ at Vox to explain:
But in the aftermath of the bitter fight over Kavanaugh’s confirmation, during which the judge firmly denied sexual misconduct against Ford or other women who came forward with similar allegations, rituals have become more than just an emotionally rewarding part of political energy-raising. They’ve also become a form of self-care.
…
These rituals of witchcraft, for some, fill a gap in the societal order by providing a structure and a vocabulary for issues that American culture more broadly has not yet satisfactorily addressed.
…
The historical nature of witchcraft has made it a particularly fruitful field for ritual. As the organizers of an upcoming “Hex Kavanaugh” event at Catland, a pagan bookstore and supply shop in Brooklyn, put it on their event page, “We are embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and it’s [sic] history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”
We think you get the gist of this.
normal website providing data based analysis of the major issues of our day
— Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) October 10, 2018
Amazing.
I came here thinking it was Magic: the Gathering but you're talking about something even sillier
— Chris (@chrimyer) October 10, 2018
We live in the stupidest timeline.
— Fake Pundit (@FakePundit) October 10, 2018
Please stop.
— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) October 10, 2018
No, keep going. By all means, keep going. It’s a winning formula.
This will definitely help people take liberals seriously 😐
— X. (@xavrv) October 10, 2018