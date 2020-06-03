If we know anything about the mainstream media, it’s that they default to the descriptor “mostly peaceful” to describe any leftist protest that goes bad and turns violent. It looks like NBC News is doing its best to keep the mostly peaceful narrative alive in Washington, D.C., where President Trump “tear-gassed” mostly peaceful protesters to clear the way for his walk to St. John’s.

Daily Caller media reporter Shelby Talcott was in D.C. early this morning (not when people like Elizabeth Warren are strolling along with their husbands and dogs in tow) and caught an NBC News crew being accosted by mostly peaceful protesters.

Was heading back home on my bike (route had me go through the protests) and this happened within minutes. Again, everyone seemed to be shaken but okay. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

Not sure if the cameraman tripped or was pushed or what, to be totally fair. But they were run out of the area after a quick escalation over filming. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

We don’t know if Antifa had anything to do with it, but we do know Antifa is not happy being recorded on video — any video.

NBC News crew was attacked by protesters while filming them at the White House. pic.twitter.com/TLvrh4lD0I — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2020

NBC News doesn’t seem to want to address it, but maybe it’ll make Brian Stelter’s newsletter. CNN does like to make a big deal of journalists under attack (by the president or his press secretary).

NBC not addressing an assault on its own crew is insane to me. It's almost like they don't want to admit that, perhaps, *some* (not all) of the protesters are instigating violence…https://t.co/p0MeMy5dx5 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

Why has @NBCNews have yet to even mention that their own crew was accosted while reporting on the protest outside the White House last night? https://t.co/sCoKaQx1N4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2020

We gave the networks a chance to respond and dispute the findings. NBC declined to comment on the incident. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

But, did they PEACEFULLY attack them? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 3, 2020

Hard to spin this one into peaceful protestors — Jimmy Gatz (@TweeterInTheRye) June 3, 2020

MSM vs the monster they praised. pic.twitter.com/XgYn1op9eU — Capt'n Joe (@JoeLetsPlay) June 3, 2020

How is that possible? All MSM has been telling us is that they are peaceful protests. — Average Joe (@Average66814694) June 3, 2020

“We’re on your side!” — Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) June 3, 2020

Yeah, that doesn’t work.

They cheered when Fox Reporter got attacked, happy to see they don't discriminate, they hate everyone — Dovid D (@DannyDov) June 3, 2020

It was a peaceful attack. — Knowledge (@knowledge_o1) June 3, 2020

He was knocked over, but not in a mean way. — Bruce de Havelaine (@ts4them) June 3, 2020

those must be the peaceful protesters that Trump tear gassed. Glad they recovered. — dankbubba (@dank1j) June 3, 2020

@chrislhayes nothing to see here. Peaceful protestors attacking an NBC Crew. — MsTonyDee (@CarmiOnTheVerge) June 3, 2020

@nbcnews @msnbc wake the f up and start covering this properly, we’re dealing with more than “protesters” — Eman Goldstein (@GoldsteinEman) June 3, 2020

Wait a minute-

But they were so peaceful yesterday – that’s what the media said !!!! — ben marine (@benmarine5) June 3, 2020

Somebody yelled “chill man, they’re press”. Er …. — John DelVento (@delventotime) June 3, 2020

It's okay guys, @CNN says it's all peacefull protests. One big kumbaya fest. — Kilshaw (@kilshaw_81) June 3, 2020

Probably edited. It was all peaceful protesters over there. — Ewan Gomes (@GomesEwan) June 3, 2020

So peaceful — billygoatchuck (@billygoatchuck) June 3, 2020

Well that's crazy weird because NBC said just today that all protesters near the White House were super peaceful. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) June 3, 2020

These people care about another human as much as someone does while at war. Stop going to these places as an outsider unless you’re prepared to protect yourself, because you will need to. — Wingseam (@Wingseam1) June 3, 2020

Why would NBC news attack those peaceful protesters with their cameras — RG (@rg_real) June 3, 2020

So much peace it hurts. — DC 🇺🇸🇰🇷 (@DCinSoCal) June 3, 2020

With respect, let me suggest – the NBC crew was attacked by #AntifaDomesticTerrorists while filming, as that is there modus operendi and protected by legitimate protesters. — John Frank (@John_Frank1954) June 3, 2020

Antifa hand book. Bring your umbrella to the riot — John Peltier (@peltierjohn1) June 3, 2020

Correction: protestors protect NBC news crew from rioters. — BTS (@btsoileau) June 3, 2020

1/2 Just got back home. I’m seeing some replies re: reporting crew attack saying who cares or actually praising it because of who they work for. Want to quickly say this isn’t cool. Doesn’t matter who you work for, no journalist or crew should be attacked by anyone ever … — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

2/2 Whether it’s by police, protesters, etc. Just not acceptable. Point blank. Let us do our jobs. We’re here to report for you. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

Was this a chapter in Jim Acosta’s book about how dangerous it is to be a journalist during the Trump era?

