If we know anything about the mainstream media, it’s that they default to the descriptor “mostly peaceful” to describe any leftist protest that goes bad and turns violent. It looks like NBC News is doing its best to keep the mostly peaceful narrative alive in Washington, D.C., where President Trump “tear-gassed” mostly peaceful protesters to clear the way for his walk to St. John’s.
Daily Caller media reporter Shelby Talcott was in D.C. early this morning (not when people like Elizabeth Warren are strolling along with their husbands and dogs in tow) and caught an NBC News crew being accosted by mostly peaceful protesters.
Was heading back home on my bike (route had me go through the protests) and this happened within minutes.
Again, everyone seemed to be shaken but okay.
Not sure if the cameraman tripped or was pushed or what, to be totally fair. But they were run out of the area after a quick escalation over filming.
We don’t know if Antifa had anything to do with it, but we do know Antifa is not happy being recorded on video — any video.
NBC News doesn’t seem to want to address it, but maybe it’ll make Brian Stelter’s newsletter. CNN does like to make a big deal of journalists under attack (by the president or his press secretary).
NBC not addressing an assault on its own crew is insane to me. It's almost like they don't want to admit that, perhaps, *some* (not all) of the protesters are instigating violence…https://t.co/p0MeMy5dx5
Why has @NBCNews have yet to even mention that their own crew was accosted while reporting on the protest outside the White House last night? https://t.co/sCoKaQx1N4
We gave the networks a chance to respond and dispute the findings. NBC declined to comment on the incident.
Yeah, that doesn’t work.
1/2 Just got back home. I’m seeing some replies re: reporting crew attack saying who cares or actually praising it because of who they work for.
Want to quickly say this isn’t cool. Doesn’t matter who you work for, no journalist or crew should be attacked by anyone ever …
2/2 Whether it’s by police, protesters, etc.
Just not acceptable. Point blank. Let us do our jobs. We’re here to report for you.
Was this a chapter in Jim Acosta’s book about how dangerous it is to be a journalist during the Trump era?
