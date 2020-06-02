We’re not exactly sure where this took place, but the video is going viral and it speaks volumes (language warning):

This is so nuts. Sad, but kind of hilarious pic.twitter.com/9fHBDX8FP9 — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) June 2, 2020

Affluent liberal man expresses his support for protesters. They thank him in kind. "We're on your side!"pic.twitter.com/NAl1xtOOZc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

Were any lessons learned there? Possibly… possibly not.

Always humorous to see the woke kids get a taste of reality. There are no "sides" junior. It's just chaos. https://t.co/yDvM2xbwft — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 2, 2020

"we're on your side! we're on your side!" 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/2q9QN94WlM — Dogs Don't Make Jokes Near Humorless People (@MorlockP) June 2, 2020

"But we're on your side," said the bourgeois intellectual as the Commissar and his men lined him up against a wall. https://t.co/EEL2zuikM1 — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) June 2, 2020

Millenials discovers real face of riots: https://t.co/fQZgTPj1vX — Javier Navarro (@Javier_NavarroM) June 2, 2020

"We're on your side. We're on your side." https://t.co/yeu2INo91t — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 2, 2020

The rock throwers weren’t on their side, however.

People keep wondering why moments like this happen, where "allies" are still punished. The problem is that y'all keep looking for the logic in it. It's a riot. Logic flew out the door a while ago. https://t.co/gKtYMDlmKQ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 2, 2020

Never kneel to the mob. It won't protect you. https://t.co/EeT5vdunO6 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 2, 2020

*rock smashes through window*

"We're on your side!"

*Rock smashes through 2nd window* Yeah, you are on the side of rioting and destruction. I hope you enjoyed your taste of it. https://t.co/UUCGSclZ7F — Gordon McCoyer (@PurplePillYT) June 2, 2020

We don’t think they enjoyed their taste of it.