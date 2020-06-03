As Twitchy reported, after President Trump posed in front of St. John’s Church holding a Bible, both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Andrew Cuomo — both pro-abortion Catholics, if we’re not mistaken — dug their Bibles out of their desk drawers and decided to quote some scripture.

We still haven’t fully recovered from hearing a bunch of Hollywood celebrities team up to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” — often described as the Communist Manifesto set to music — to help us through the COVID-19 lockdown, but while Pelosi was getting spiritual, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was imagining there was no heaven after what we assume was a massive bong rip.

Imagine if New York City had a functioning mayor to shut down the looting and rioting, neither of which are mentioned by Lennon.

Trending

Seriously — we’d completely forgotten that he’d run.

No.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioGeorge FloydImagineJohn Lennonprotestsriot