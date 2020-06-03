As Twitchy reported, after President Trump posed in front of St. John’s Church holding a Bible, both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Andrew Cuomo — both pro-abortion Catholics, if we’re not mistaken — dug their Bibles out of their desk drawers and decided to quote some scripture.

We still haven’t fully recovered from hearing a bunch of Hollywood celebrities team up to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” — often described as the Communist Manifesto set to music — to help us through the COVID-19 lockdown, but while Pelosi was getting spiritual, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was imagining there was no heaven after what we assume was a massive bong rip.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "I don't mean to make light of this but I'm reminded of the song 'Imagine' by John Lennon." pic.twitter.com/ElerZgB2y3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020

Imagine if New York City had a functioning mayor to shut down the looting and rioting, neither of which are mentioned by Lennon.

Hey NYC – you gonna vote next time? Yeah you are… — Dominic is Partially Reopened (@djbrunetti) June 3, 2020

How did NYC get the dorkiest mayor in history? — Scott Smith (@sholdensmith) June 3, 2020

How are baby boomers so awful at leadership? Serious Question. I've seen so many books written on the subject but across our society baby boomer leadership is absolute trash. — Thomas Irizarry (@tommytomtj) June 3, 2020

Arrogance and self-absorption are antithetical to good leadership. — barkley (@solidlegaltakes) June 3, 2020

This guy should really speak a lot less — Dan_Stu (@stu_dan) June 3, 2020

He needs to resign — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) June 3, 2020

imagine a new NYC mayor — No horse in the race (@Renato19943920) June 3, 2020

Protip: If you feel the need to quote "Imagine," Don't. — Toad Heartbreak (@toadheartbreak) June 3, 2020

This is a civil rights violation and I demand reparations for my poor ears. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) June 3, 2020

Is there a bigger dope in politics than this clown — charles (@charles99707192) June 3, 2020

Breaking: the earths orbit has been irrevocably altered by the collective eye roll caused by this tweet. — barkley (@solidlegaltakes) June 3, 2020

This is super pathetic to watch. Gimme a break, Bill. — UnfrozenCavemanLOLer (@CavemanLOLer) June 3, 2020

Ugh. I mean. Ugh. — Kelly James (@Kellymjamez) June 3, 2020

What's with boomers and this song specifically? — ❯Isaac (@jackfrostknight) June 3, 2020

Imagine is a nice tune with some cringe lyrics — SNES Boy (@BoySlaps) June 3, 2020

He actually thought he could be president — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) June 3, 2020

Seriously — we’d completely forgotten that he’d run.

Dude, read the room. — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) June 3, 2020

At what point are we going to protest inside of de Blasio's house? — Class struggle is not left-right it's UP-down 🌹 (@youknowUGRO) June 3, 2020

Antifa needs to stage pallets of guitars instead of bricks & maybe a few tambourines! I actually prefer rioters singing Kumbaya at riots but Imagine works too. — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) June 3, 2020

Don’t forget the marshmallows for the s’mores. — Joe Farone (@joe_farone) June 3, 2020

Imagine you have a daughter in domestic terrorist group and you're too afraid to reign her in. Imagine being a weak coward who is too afraid to go after looters but instead breaks up religious ceremonies as he knows those people won't fight back. Imagine being Bill de Blasio. — The Daily Bleep (@iamtrendytoo) June 3, 2020

No.

