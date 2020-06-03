Remember that viral photo that made the rounds a month or two ago showing hospital workers in masks holding up signs that read something along the lines of, “We’re staying here for you, please stay home for us”?

As if it weren’t already apparent that the coronavirus quarantine is a thing of the past now that the George Floyd protests are entering their second week (and “public health and disease experts” explain that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” too), some hospital workers in New York City made it perfectly clear by applauding protesters as they marched past the hospital — and not six feet apart either.

