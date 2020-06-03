Remember that viral photo that made the rounds a month or two ago showing hospital workers in masks holding up signs that read something along the lines of, “We’re staying here for you, please stay home for us”?
As if it weren’t already apparent that the coronavirus quarantine is a thing of the past now that the George Floyd protests are entering their second week (and “public health and disease experts” explain that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” too), some hospital workers in New York City made it perfectly clear by applauding protesters as they marched past the hospital — and not six feet apart either.
Hospital staff come out to applaud #GeorgeFloyd protestors in New York – demonstrators shout back ‘Thank You’. pic.twitter.com/1BBLiL04JT
Wait, did I miss the health care worker memo that superseded the one instructing us to keep repeating “stay home for us!”? https://t.co/OUgQuIFl0K
Yes. So did I.
nice of them to wear the PPE that they didn't have enough of last week…
Why are they out in public with gloves and gowns
Who cares anymore. I’m so disgusted.
Don’t tell me that PPE is in short supply and then wear it out onto the street to virtue signal your wokeness
Isn't the protective gear they're wearing no longer clean? They're outside. That can't be good.
So all that PPE has to be replaced now.
Well it’s NYC, so they probably have no patients because they either died, or got shipped back to nursing homes.
At least they are proudly wearing all that cheap Chinese PPE… outside… getting it dirty for no reason…
It’s almost like this was all a charade.
Should have tried to get a high five.
Hard to believe I’m saying this, given how I felt just a couple months ago, but I have lost a great deal of respect for the health care profession. The Tik-Tok videos and now this…
They need to say "we'll see you next week!"
They'll probably wreck the hospital on the way back.
The same hospital workers who said protesters in favor of opening the county were selfish granny killers? White guilt really is something.
The same people collecting hazard pay and making tik toks while everyone was forced on lockdown….
Where are their “see you soon” signs. This really shows the shutdowns were mostly political
"Stay home, save lives" was bullshit.
But…uhh…wait…. pic.twitter.com/GcbCxSFKyO
I remember when they cared about our well being pic.twitter.com/WP3N94Z6Zv
Unreal. Just two weeks ago they called people protesting to go to work a bunch of murderers
annnnndddd POOF! No one cares about COVID-19 anymore pic.twitter.com/0WGe7f85pL
And just like that being in public is okay
CLOWN WORLD
