Remember that viral photo that made the rounds a month or two ago showing hospital workers in masks holding up signs that read something along the lines of, “We’re staying here for you, please stay home for us”?

As if it weren’t already apparent that the coronavirus quarantine is a thing of the past now that the George Floyd protests are entering their second week (and “public health and disease experts” explain that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” too), some hospital workers in New York City made it perfectly clear by applauding protesters as they marched past the hospital — and not six feet apart either.

Hospital staff come out to applaud #GeorgeFloyd protestors in New York – demonstrators shout back ‘Thank You’. pic.twitter.com/1BBLiL04JT — Sarah Walton (@SarahWaltonNews) June 2, 2020

Wait, did I miss the health care worker memo that superseded the one instructing us to keep repeating “stay home for us!”? https://t.co/OUgQuIFl0K — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 3, 2020

Yes. So did I. — Ephraim אֶפְרָיִם 🇿︎✡︎ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇳 #FreeIran (@ephshalom) June 3, 2020

nice of them to wear the PPE that they didn't have enough of last week… — Lenny Briscoe (@onekayeighty) June 3, 2020

Why are they out in public with gloves and gowns — Opinionated Witch (@smokenashes911) June 3, 2020

Who cares anymore. I’m so disgusted. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 3, 2020

Don’t tell me that PPE is in short supply and then wear it out onto the street to virtue signal your wokeness — Jeff Jorgesen (@mrjorgesen) June 3, 2020

Isn't the protective gear they're wearing no longer clean? They're outside. That can't be good. — One with nature (@1234flyingninja) June 3, 2020

So all that PPE has to be replaced now. — Valerie B (@Scottiegrrl) June 3, 2020

Well it’s NYC, so they probably have no patients because they either died, or got shipped back to nursing homes. At least they are proudly wearing all that cheap Chinese PPE… outside… getting it dirty for no reason… — Pouncing Coder (@lightguy10) June 3, 2020

It’s almost like this was all a charade. — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) June 3, 2020

Should have tried to get a high five. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) June 3, 2020

Hard to believe I’m saying this, given how I felt just a couple months ago, but I have lost a great deal of respect for the health care profession. The Tik-Tok videos and now this… — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) June 3, 2020

They need to say "we'll see you next week!" — Amber Antares 🌌🚀👩🏻‍🚀🔭 (@AmberSfq47) June 3, 2020

They'll probably wreck the hospital on the way back. — Chic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 A Horse with No Name (@Charles44502592) June 3, 2020

The same hospital workers who said protesters in favor of opening the county were selfish granny killers? White guilt really is something. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) June 3, 2020

The same people collecting hazard pay and making tik toks while everyone was forced on lockdown…. — Mikey MGTOW (@MikeyMgtow) June 3, 2020

Where are their “see you soon” signs. This really shows the shutdowns were mostly political — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 3, 2020

"Stay home, save lives" was bullshit. — Nick (@NickAtNight128) June 3, 2020

But…uhh…wait…. pic.twitter.com/GcbCxSFKyO — Cave To The Cross Podcast (@cavetothecross) June 3, 2020

I remember when they cared about our well being pic.twitter.com/WP3N94Z6Zv — Mr. Sirwanks (@Sirwanks1) June 3, 2020

Unreal. Just two weeks ago they called people protesting to go to work a bunch of murderers — Worthless Wray (@WorthlessWray) June 3, 2020

annnnndddd POOF! No one cares about COVID-19 anymore pic.twitter.com/0WGe7f85pL — Sarah Powers (@spowers425) June 3, 2020

And just like that being in public is okay — Jones (@RyanJones797) June 3, 2020

CLOWN WORLD — Moistbreadcrumb (@Bg2daJake) June 3, 2020

Related: