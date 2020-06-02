Huh. Georgia native Amanda Mull is the one who wrote for the Atlantic the piece entitled “Georgia’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice” after Gov. Brian Kemp started to reopen the state, starting with businesses like bowling alleys and hair salons. Even though Colorado and its Democratic governor were doing almost exactly the same thing at the same time, fans of the COVID-19 lockdown accused Kemp of sentencing countless citizens to death by letting them return to work. Just wait two weeks, they said … and then, when coronavirus cases didn’t spike, they said wait another two weeks.

So it’s kind of ironic that Mull is complaining that New York City’s 8 p.m. curfew because of rioting and looting is insanely early for a city where people don’t eat dinner until 9 p.m. But … shouldn’t they all be inside until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine? Are they going out to dinner?

In case you can’t read it:

i'm sorry but 8 p.m. is an absolutely insane curfew for a city in which much of the population famously does not even eat dinner until like 9 — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) June 2, 2020

They just don't want to engage in an experiment in human sacrifice pic.twitter.com/ALFoSTm553 — leschmilblick (@realschmilblick) June 2, 2020

I mean, restaurants aren’t even open so what the devil is she even blathering about? — Magnifico 0.3K 👑 (@MagnificoIX) June 2, 2020

But it it saves one life, shouldn’t you be willing to go to bed at 8pm. — Hans Lehman (@hans_lehman) June 2, 2020

The amazing thing is she hasn’t the integrity to revisit her failed predictions for Georgia or reconcile her virus panic writings with her opposition to an 8 pm curfew. — Brotaku (@hatchetman99) June 2, 2020

Coronavirus decided to go on vacation due to protests?? How long ago were people attacking a person for not wearing mask, media complaining about people gathering at beaches, showing pedestrians without masks & politicians were not willing to lift restrictions amidst lockdown? — DataDoctor (@Sh1vaPrasad) June 2, 2020

Since she’ll be in by 8 p.m., she can get started on that follow-up story on Georgia’s explosion of coronavirus deaths.

