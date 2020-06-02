Huh. Georgia native Amanda Mull is the one who wrote for the Atlantic the piece entitled “Georgia’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice” after Gov. Brian Kemp started to reopen the state, starting with businesses like bowling alleys and hair salons. Even though Colorado and its Democratic governor were doing almost exactly the same thing at the same time, fans of the COVID-19 lockdown accused Kemp of sentencing countless citizens to death by letting them return to work. Just wait two weeks, they said … and then, when coronavirus cases didn’t spike, they said wait another two weeks.

So it’s kind of ironic that Mull is complaining that New York City’s 8 p.m. curfew because of rioting and looting is insanely early for a city where people don’t eat dinner until 9 p.m. But … shouldn’t they all be inside until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine? Are they going out to dinner?

In case you can’t read it:

Trending

Since she’ll be in by 8 p.m., she can get started on that follow-up story on Georgia’s explosion of coronavirus deaths.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amanda MullAtlanticcurfewgeorgiahuman sacrificeNew York