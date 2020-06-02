The 2020 field of Democratic presidential candidates sure had a lot of big plans for the first day of their presidency. Sen. Kamala Harris promised to repeal the GOP tax cuts on Day 1, but we’re not so sure how without Congress on board. Tom Steyer said he’d use the emergency powers of the presidency on Day 1 of his administration to address climate change. Sen. Bernie Sanders was on his first day on the job going to undo everything President Trump has done to harm and demonize illegal immigrants.

Joe Biden, though, is giving himself 100 days to tackle the problem of institutional racism in the United States. The Associated Press says Biden’s seeking “to elevate his voice,” which is certainly true.

Joe Biden is vowing to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office if he’s elected, as he seeks to elevate his voice in the exploding national debate over racism and police brutality.https://t.co/FOiYbWQrBi — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2020

As plenty have pointed out, Biden was vice president for eight years under the first African-American president and spent decades in Congress, so we’re not sure what he’s going to do in his administration to stop the rioting that plagued cities like Ferguson and Baltimore during the Obama administration.

If he gets specific about what he wants to do to fix it, he’ll lose 49 states. https://t.co/RUVltM27S7 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 2, 2020

Lucky for him, not a single person in the media will demand specifics. — Lance (@ForeverALance) June 2, 2020

So his segregation plan, referring to black children as cockroaches, writing the crime bill which unfairly targeted minorities which was instrumental in breaking family bonds and sending 1000’s to lengthy prison sentences, telling black people if they don’t vote for him they…. — TexasToSpain (@HSWT2020) June 2, 2020

aren’t black, saying Conservatives will put you back in chains, working for a Black President for 8 yrs and they did NOTHING to lift up minority communities, wanting to get rid of charter schools which give kids a chance at a better school, that’s Joe Biden. 50 yrs and a big 0! — TexasToSpain (@HSWT2020) June 2, 2020

His policies have largely contributed to this problem. He's a fraud. — Latinos for Liberty (@Latinos4Lib) June 2, 2020

The first 4 decades were just a warmup. He’s ready to end racism this time! #ForReals — Sean McPeak (@Sean_McPeak) June 2, 2020

Joe Biden began his political career in 1973. By my count, he has had over 17,000 days to positively address the issues concerning race in our country. When he has chosen to "address" the issue, his actions have made it demonstrably worse. His first "100" would be no different? — Tim Yates (@tenn4TimYates) June 2, 2020

He was VP for 8 years & never addressed it… — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) June 2, 2020

Biden was instrumental in writing laws that placed black and minority Americans in jail for decades. He's been in politics for over 40 years and was Vice President for 8. He did nothing then and he will do nothing now. — Miguel Granda (@MiguelAGranda) June 2, 2020

Wait, isnt this the guy that helped pass the crime bill that sees a lot of black people incarcerated for the most mundane infractions? — Mbogo Richard (@mbogo_mukuha) June 2, 2020

And President Trump has already moved to correct some of those errors by passing the First Step Act.

If only he had been in some kind of powerful political position for the past few decades… — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) June 2, 2020

LMAO!!! He didn’t do it in the DECADES he’s been in politics. He’s a joke. — Ragan (@GravesR08) June 2, 2020

Next Joe will vow to release a rap album in his first 100 days in office. — The Archfiend (@TheArchfiend) June 2, 2020

Are we really going to pretend Biden wasn't just VP for 8 years? — Charles Dunkley (@cedunkley) June 2, 2020

Wonder why he didn’t fix this when he was VP? You know, when we had a black President? — Chris Stillion (@ChrisStillion) June 2, 2020

Amazing how he’s doing everything he’s running on in his first 100 days. 40 years he’s done nothing, now all will get done in 100 days. SMH — Chrissy Cali (@ccali211) June 2, 2020

Unfortunately, he knows that after 100 days his dementia will be so obvious he’ll have to resign. — UnderCover (@Pynch1999) June 2, 2020

Biden's first 2,922 days as VP didn't fix systemic racism. Now he promises to take care of the problem in 100 days? Only a fool would believe that. — 808 Trump Supporter (@808_DEPLORABLE) June 2, 2020

What happened to the first 47 years he was in office? (I’m not exaggerating) — Sam Spade Jr. (@MattLawmlb) June 2, 2020

What happened with his first 100 “years” that he was in office?? Too soon?? — Lynn (@lynnrusso88) June 2, 2020

And he forgot what he said 30 seconds later. — Darth_Cynical (@pjmarsh1971) June 2, 2020

Ok now have him count to 100 — Glen Miller (@satanscomic) June 2, 2020

Will he still let the children run the hair on his legs? — melissa matthews (@carolinagurl68) June 2, 2020

So in 100 days he’s going to do what he didn’t do in the 8 years we already gave him? Sure — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) June 2, 2020

You didn't show the empty room. pic.twitter.com/AudK5EHAZX — James Rodney LeMacks (@RodneyLeMacks) June 2, 2020

Lol what a clown. #JoeBiden knows he hasn’t a chance. — Mr CAH (@cahtx01) June 2, 2020

Joe Biden created institutional racism while in the Senate for 5 decades..

He helped pass crime bills that put more black men in jail than ever before.

Joe Biden is incapable of leading his nursing home debate team and he is certainly incapable of leading America — Col. Ben Bannister (@ColBannister) June 2, 2020

Seriously, this editor found three years of Resistance marches to be a nice break from all of the Black Lives Matter rioting that took place during the second half of the Obama administration. If this is bad, it was so much worse under Obama and Biden.

