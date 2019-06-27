The Democrats are 14 minutes into their debate and Bernie Sanders has already promised to raise taxes, but Kamala Harris says she’s going to repeal that GOP tax scam that only benefitted the 1 percent, and she’s going to do it on Day 1 of her presidency.

She’s a senator, right? She knows how this all works.

Trending

The message is pretty clear; every one of these Democrats really, really wants to raise your taxes.

* * *

Update:

She’s gonna have a busy first day, and she won’t even be inaugurated until noon.

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Day 1Democratic debatesgop tax cutsKamala Harrisrepeal