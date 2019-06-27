The Democrats are 14 minutes into their debate and Bernie Sanders has already promised to raise taxes, but Kamala Harris says she’s going to repeal that GOP tax scam that only benefitted the 1 percent, and she’s going to do it on Day 1 of her presidency.

For far too long, the rules have been written for big corporations and the 1%. It’s time we change that. On Day One I will repeal the Trump tax scam and give working families the largest tax cut in a generation. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

.@KamalaHarris: On day one, I will repeal Trump tax cuts. Again, a candidate goes after Trump. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 28, 2019

She’s a senator, right? She knows how this all works.

Kamala Harris says she will "repeal" the tax reform bill on day one as president, to applause. Unclear what she is trying to say she would do. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris says she will repeal Trump's tax bill on Day One. This would require Congress, which won't act in one day, if ever. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 28, 2019

I don't think she understands how laws work. — Nick S (@thesonx) June 28, 2019

Can’t repeal without Congress. — Don’t Tread On Me (@runnerveteran) June 28, 2019

How on earth will Harris “repeal that tax bill” on “Day One” of her presidency? Presidents don’t have that power. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 28, 2019

She'll arrest Congress — JJ (@jjbarnhart) June 28, 2019

So, a dictator on day one. Got it. — Ken Keyes (@TheKenDude) June 28, 2019

Presidents dont "repeal" laws. Only Congress can do that. How does she guarantee what Congress will or will not do? — Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) June 28, 2019

By executive order? Really? — Joseph B. Cioe, Jr. (@JosephBCioeJr) June 28, 2019

She'll repeal it in her mind. — Thomas C. (@ThomasCarman58) June 28, 2019

She’ll use the magical pixie dust. — Mattis 2020 (@TheHonerChock) June 28, 2019

Didn’t know a President could repeal a law, especially in one day. — Al Whitaker (@WhitakerAl) June 28, 2019

Presidents don’t repeal laws. Does K Harris not know this? Does she think democrat voters are that stupid? — Michael Pollock (@JayPollock9) June 28, 2019

Please don't confuse the Dems with facts. — nicomp (@nicomp) June 28, 2019

Someone should say they're going to Mars on Day One — Michael Gebert (@skyfullofbacon) June 28, 2019

The message is pretty clear; every one of these Democrats really, really wants to raise your taxes.

* * *

Update:

She’s gonna have a busy first day, and she won’t even be inaugurated until noon.