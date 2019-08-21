This big outrage Wednesday was Sean Spicer joining “Dancing With the Stars,” but had that not happened, we probably would have heard more about the Trump administration’s changes to the Flores settlement, which forced the government to release children who had crossed the border illegally with their parents after 20 days in custody.

The new rules are meant to keep families together during immigration proceedings, but not shockingly at all, Democrats like Bernie Sanders called the changes “racist.”

Trump's immigration agenda is cruel, racist and a stain on this nation. America cannot be about locking up families, including children, at the border indefinitely. https://t.co/vnlXmTI5Le — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 21, 2019

We need to fundamentally overhaul our immigration system to treat those seeking asylum with humanity and dignity. When we are in the White House, on day one I will undo everything Trump has done to demonize and harm immigrants. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 21, 2019

If there’s one thing we can’t pass up, it’s a candidate’s “On Day 1” tweets. (It wasn’t exactly Day 1, but on Day 2 of his administration, Barack Obama issued an executive order to close Guantanamo Bay within 100 days.)

The thing is, Sanders has been a senator forever. What’s been keeping him from reforming the country’s immigration laws himself?

I agree, we need an overhaul. How long have you been in office? What’s taking so long? We’ve had presidents on both side of the aisle. — Tom Bauer (@pokmantom) August 21, 2019

You keep saying that but have done nothing in over two decades in the Congress — Bob Strawn (@StrawnBob) August 21, 2019

But you said in November, it’s a manufactured crisis. — Christina (@mom5Christina) August 21, 2019

Always these broad statements but never a real solution to fix the problem — Adrian Marlee & Reid (@ab30303) August 21, 2019

I could've sworn CONGRESS makes the immigration laws. You know, your current job. — Tim Ruggiero, CFI (@TimRuggiero) August 21, 2019

elaborate on the overhaul — jp nadeau (@jeeps005) August 21, 2019

Need more detail than that; what does overhaul immigration mean? — Carol (@ckuosman) August 21, 2019

By overhaul do u intend to get rid of passports and visas? Or upgrade the current facilities? — Liam Daniels (@LiamDan36816827) August 21, 2019

So, …. start overhauling already! — Tom Jones (@1013thom) August 21, 2019

While we're working on immigration, can we also improve the slow, expensive, paperwork-filled nightmare that is legal immigration, too? — Aubrey MillerSchmidt (@AubreyDesigner) August 21, 2019

Senator, why wait? Introduce legislation now! Change the law and work to a solution. — Kevin Dolan (@Taking22Long) August 21, 2019

Please, we must have been out of the loop, please provide us the bill you wrote, or sponsored to do just that. You don’t have to become President to do it. — Scott Fisher (@bopwar) August 21, 2019

Democrats could have pass immigration reform but didn't. You should ask yourself why! — Matthew Battle (@librab103) August 21, 2019

Yes!!!! DO YOUR JOB!#ImmigrationReform You are a legislator, @BernieSanders . This IS your job. — Sincerely Mrs.C (@SincerelyMrsC) August 21, 2019

You have the power to actually help these immigrants. Vermont needs them. The economy is great and crime rate is low. You need some racial equality in that state. — Skratch (@SkratchsGarage) August 21, 2019

So you're just going to let them in? No vetting? — Sam Tarasco (@SamTarasco) August 21, 2019

Open borders. Got it — Sylla Bianchi (@BianchiSylla) August 21, 2019

Dear God, I pray sincerely that Bernie Sanders will never assume the positions in the White House. If couldn’t do anything in his 35 years in Congress, what makes this socialist loving traitor guy think he can do anything good for the citizens of this nation? — Gisselle Acuna (@imgisselleacuna) August 21, 2019

What Bernie really means: I will give every illegal immigrant free healthcare and housing, and completely collapse the economy. Guess you’ll have to bring down the wall too! #Trump2020 — Make Canada Great Again (@theMCGA) August 21, 2019

Maybe if Sanders hadn’t been running for president since 2015 he might have paid more attention to the immigration laws that the Border Patrol and ICE are stuck enforcing while being demonized for it.

