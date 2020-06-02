George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protesters were being peaceful in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The only problem — CNN and Jake Tapper decided to cut to their man on the scene during five minutes of silent protest, and the protesters did not appreciate CNN talking. CNN eventually cut away from the scene after someone put a hand over the camera lens.

While protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota held a moment of silence, CNN goes there live for an interview only to get shouted down for ruining the silence. Protesters start to yell at CNN saying "shhh" & multiple calls for the CNN reporter to "silence." Segment then ends abruptly. pic.twitter.com/TYWLHzEzcW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 2, 2020

@jaketapper @miguelmarquez Who will you guys blame for this? Talk about having no awareness at all. My goodness — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) June 2, 2020

They did manage to get in a dig at President Trump before they were shushed. Check out that chyron: Sounds like fake news; as Twitchy reported earlier, a reporter on the scene at the time said police used smoke bombs and not tear gas on protesters to clear the way for the president’s photo-op.

Wait so are they still all going to kill grandmas because they’re not social distancing or nah? — Austere Jaguars Scholar (@mbwalkstar) June 2, 2020

The 24/7 pandemic news cycle was over once the media hit their target of 100,000 deaths. Now we’ve all moved on.

Peaceful protesters in Minneapolis shout down CNN’s coverage of their event — telling @jaketapper’s show to go away.

Americans can see that CNN is excusing the rioters & making the situation worse. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 2, 2020

And, according to multiple sources, those protesters turned out to be white supremacist violent mobs. Did CNN say that already? — Sarre Baldassarri (@sarregoeswest) June 2, 2020

“Multiple sources”? Like MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who said it was “documented” that the violent protesters were white supremacists? This source says otherwise:

A security expert says intelligence reports indicate most of the hard-core protesters in Minneapolis are far-left or anarchists, and that far-right groups have not yet made a significant appearance.https://t.co/pkJAKjkYYj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 30, 2020

Well that just ruined the narrative of Democrat officials. https://t.co/ba7TYLwX5v — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) May 30, 2020

Completely shocked that (mostly white, like the “liberals” Van Jones railed about) anarchists are trying to hijack yet another protest. There are your white supremacists. https://t.co/BbapEnx9jc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 30, 2020

But back to CNN …

This is CNN — Doug Jones (@DOUG__JONES) June 2, 2020

Lol. They just can't help themselves. — KarenBSpunky (@KarenBSpunky) June 2, 2020

God bless them — elite keys (@onlinetrollguy) June 2, 2020

Nobody on either side likes @jaketapper. — LaRu USA (@funnel8900) June 2, 2020

is dishonest and biased media encouragement of rioting considered as material support for terrorism? — Grad School Fool (@GradSchoolFool1) June 2, 2020

They defaced the monument to the man that ended slavery and where MLK spoke to a multitude — this is sheer anarchy from paid and outside sources feeding off of manufactured division being perpetuated by Media and Democrats ( I repeat myself) pic.twitter.com/YD7wIPPrmS — JimWilemon_ATCretired (@JimWilemon) June 2, 2020

honestly I think the mainstream media outlets should be held personally accountable for all of the destruction they have been causing all of the hate they have been causing all of this suffering — Jake Star (@JakeSta26524276) June 2, 2020

Journalists have wanted to make this about journalists this whole time, so good job CNN.

Related: