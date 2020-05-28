As Twitchy reported earlier, the memo went out and intellectuals like Julia Ioffe and Wajahat Ali decided to try to deflect from the rioting in Minnesota (by blacks and whites) by bringing up the armed white men who “stormed” Michigan’s capital to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown order. You see, the police were firing rubber bullets and tear gas at the black rioters, while the white men with their AR-15s were able to waltz right into the capital without any interference.

The difference, of course, is that the Michigan protesters didn’t break any laws or injure anyone, while the rioters set fires, vandalized businesses and the police department, and stacked up stolen TVs from Target on hand trucks.

So what will they have to say about these black business owners who decided to arm themselves and stand guard between the rioters and their property?

Semi-automatic rifles.

But we’re always reading on Twitter that the NRA and white gun-nuts would be in favor of gun control if blacks were armed.

Someone tell Beto O’Rourke to get his butt to Minneapolis and tell these men that hell yes he’s taking their guns away.

