As Twitchy reported earlier, the memo went out and intellectuals like Julia Ioffe and Wajahat Ali decided to try to deflect from the rioting in Minnesota (by blacks and whites) by bringing up the armed white men who “stormed” Michigan’s capital to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown order. You see, the police were firing rubber bullets and tear gas at the black rioters, while the white men with their AR-15s were able to waltz right into the capital without any interference.

The difference, of course, is that the Michigan protesters didn’t break any laws or injure anyone, while the rioters set fires, vandalized businesses and the police department, and stacked up stolen TVs from Target on hand trucks.

So what will they have to say about these black business owners who decided to arm themselves and stand guard between the rioters and their property?

Black militias are guarding black owned businesses with automatic rifles pic.twitter.com/YIzyHixFWc — Zoomer Clips (@ZoomerClips) May 28, 2020

Semi-automatic rifles.

Lawful black firearms owners standing guard outside their businesses. pic.twitter.com/UyV5uHw3cW — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) May 28, 2020

As they should — Sancho Panza 🐘 (@alan_quentin) May 28, 2020

As they should be since the police have surrendered control of the city — J.A. Mills (@jonm507) May 28, 2020

Law abiding patriots — Aristophanies Krauthammer (@scastle999) May 28, 2020

True Americans right here. pic.twitter.com/WHYMnhCzt0 — Hugh Jass (@BryanJa10206975) May 28, 2020

God bless them! — Who Is John Galt❔ (@jayjaycolden) May 28, 2020

But we’re always reading on Twitter that the NRA and white gun-nuts would be in favor of gun control if blacks were armed.

Absolutely nothing wrong with that. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) May 28, 2020

THIS is what the Second Amendment looks like! — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2020

Good on ‘em! — Jack Burton's Idol (@vossen_adam) May 28, 2020

Great to see this. Reminds me of the armed Korean-American community in Los Angeles successfully protecting their businesses, homes, and loved ones during the race riots. God Bless Them All. — Dave Rils (@DRils) May 28, 2020

Good for them protecting themselves and their property. — TexasToSpain (@HSWT2020) May 28, 2020

Looks like the first guy has a Kriss Vector in his hands! 👍 — Jack Burton's Idol (@vossen_adam) May 28, 2020

I have no issue with them protecting their business. — BubbaGee (@BubbaGee) May 28, 2020

Good for them, more men like this and the city wouldn’t have burned last night.

Also, a Kriss Vector, excellent choice in weapon. — [email protected]_Royle (@vnachi77) May 28, 2020

Solid looking equipment too — DobleE (@doublez_e) May 28, 2020

Excellent. Glad to see Americans exercising their 2nd A rights to protect their property and the properties of their fellow citizens. — Kodai Okuda (@KodaiOkuda) May 28, 2020

But, but I heard it was just rednecks … 'Armed rednecks' defend stores from looters amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/JzbvjmOWhP via @nypost — Jim Dougherty (@JimHealthpub) May 28, 2020

I can't help but notice that those businesses were NOT looted or burned down. — lchamp (@lchamp) May 28, 2020

We need more people doing this. Also, it looks like they are being safe. Not a single finger on the trigger. — Eric (@Eric3653) May 28, 2020

Someone tell Beto O’Rourke to get his butt to Minneapolis and tell these men that hell yes he’s taking their guns away.

