Richard Grenell, who just stepped down from his position as Acting Director of National Intelligence, never hesitates to point out fake news. As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, Politico’s Natasha Bertrand deleted a tweet promoting Politico’s scoop about Grenell taking a position with the Trump campaign after Grenell called it fake news.

Fake news. Do you even check before writing? What has happened to Washington DC media?! https://t.co/JbzkBovPU4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 27, 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who should know, also said the story wasn’t true, although it caused outrage among the mob who couldn’t believe the conflict of interest.

That wasn’t the end of the story, though, as Politico’s vice president of marketing and communications, Brad Dayspring, stepped in to ask Grenell which specific facts in Politico’s scoop were incorrect.

Yes. In fact, beyond the multiple high-level sources who confirmed the story, we reached out to you several times prior to publishing. You didn’t respond. We welcome your comment and encourage you to point out, on record, what specific facts you believe to be incorrect. https://t.co/wvJntNLpB0 — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) May 27, 2020

OK, so here’s Grenell on record pointing out which specific facts in the story are incorrect:

The entire story isn’t true. And your response is scary – you don’t believe the campaign denial nor mine. But claim you have some anonymous source. Do you realize how ridiculous you sound? https://t.co/RAgx2Q35rh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 27, 2020

We suppose we’ll find out soon enough if Grenell is joining the Trump campaign (although most conservatives would rather see him head the FBI and initiate the cleanup effort there). Will Twitter be adding a “Get the facts about Richard Grenell’s next job” link to the bottom of Politico’s tweets?

Don’t waste your time Ambassador. #TDS is going off the charts with the #FakeNewsMedia — Alex P Keaton (@AlexPKeaton3) May 27, 2020

@BDayspring is a fool – @RichardGrenell just destroyed him — DC Chronicles (@Orwell_2012) May 27, 2020

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️💥 — Texas Conservative ⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022 (@sheppmrtx) May 27, 2020

Even if you had responded, their headline would’ve stayed the same BUT at the end of the “story” would’ve said you denied it. @politico is #FakeNews — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 27, 2020

Exactly.

And since you didn’t respond, we’ll just publish lies. Is that how it works now? — Laura ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NonsenseEnd) May 27, 2020

I’m so curious. Is this what students are taught in schools of journalism? If you call to verify and the source doesn’t respond, you can go ahead and publish it regardless whether it’s true? What if it’s accusation of crime or something that may destroy someone’s life? — 2020 (@teeyoung2020) May 27, 2020

The person they’re not believing is the person whose purported “job” they’re reporting on 😂 — Travy (@trabreee) May 27, 2020

I believe Rich Grenell.

I don’t need a fact checker. — By The Book Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) May 27, 2020

@politico @BDayspring @NatashaBertrand and anyone else involved in this fiasco you should retract IMMEDIATELY and apologize to @RichardGrenell. It looks like you wrote this gossip column in consultation with a Ouija board. — Lori (@LJT_is_me) May 27, 2020

I’m sure they did everything ‘by the book’ — Dave Tente (@dave_tente) May 27, 2020

I see what you did there Dave. Well played sir, well played. — Mike Waller (@michaeltwaller) May 27, 2020

You really must stay within the Administration. This Country needs your attention and good work. 👍🏼🇺🇸 — AmericasHope (@TangledBritches) May 27, 2020

I never believe their “sources” — Audrey (@oddlesofnoddles) May 27, 2020

Protecting anonymous sources was acceptable back when journalists had standards they followed before reporting on a story. They no longer care about journalistic standards and thus should not be allowed to quote anonymous sources. Or at min, such stories should be dismissed. — Keith Price (@OurBusinessHero) May 27, 2020

Correct. Anonymous sources now just means they made it up and have no source. — Mark Smith (@marksmithgolfer) May 27, 2020

#JournalismIsACult and the truths of a cult must be maintained even when proved completely false. — I have all the TP 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 (@codypd) May 27, 2020

Wow. You really cannot make this stuff up. They will literally stop at nothing. — Nicole~Not A Karen ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@hereforpotus) May 27, 2020

I have full faith in Richard Grenell who released transcripts of Obama Officials who for 3 yrs + went on left wing tv & lied with Schiff show to Americans promoting lies about Russian Collusion when they were colluding. @BDayspring We've heard too many lies from anonymous sources — Maryanne (@carsin) May 27, 2020

They live to step on rakes….over and over and over again. — CubsMom23 (@cubsmomma23) May 27, 2020

Somehow it escaped Brad's notice that, while he was writing his tweet, @NatashaBertrand was deleting the one that started this. — Leatherneck (@leatherneckrjl1) May 27, 2020

Good point — Grenell should have asked Dayspring why one of Politico’s reporters deleted her link to the story. Anyway, like we said, we’ll know soon enough where Grenell ends up next — hopefully somewhere in the administration cleaning house.

