Richard Grenell, who just stepped down from his position as Acting Director of National Intelligence, never hesitates to point out fake news. As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, Politico’s Natasha Bertrand deleted a tweet promoting Politico’s scoop about Grenell taking a position with the Trump campaign after Grenell called it fake news.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who should know, also said the story wasn’t true, although it caused outrage among the mob who couldn’t believe the conflict of interest.

That wasn’t the end of the story, though, as Politico’s vice president of marketing and communications, Brad Dayspring, stepped in to ask Grenell which specific facts in Politico’s scoop were incorrect.

OK, so here’s Grenell on record pointing out which specific facts in the story are incorrect:

We suppose we’ll find out soon enough if Grenell is joining the Trump campaign (although most conservatives would rather see him head the FBI and initiate the cleanup effort there). Will Twitter be adding a “Get the facts about Richard Grenell’s next job” link to the bottom of Politico’s tweets?

Trending

Exactly.

Good point — Grenell should have asked Dayspring why one of Politico’s reporters deleted her link to the story. Anyway, like we said, we’ll know soon enough where Grenell ends up next — hopefully somewhere in the administration cleaning house.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brad Dayspringdeleted tweetfake newsNatasha BertrandPoliticoRichard GrenellTrump campaign