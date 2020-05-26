A lot of people who follow Politico are outraged that departing Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell would be joining the Trump campaign; what a spectacular conflict of interest that would be … almost as bad as the prosecutor in the Mueller investigation fundraising for Joe Biden.

The story’s still up but Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says it’s fake news:

Here is more proof of #FakeNews. I like @RichardGrenell and we are friends but this story isn’t true. Just more garbage of people making sensational claims. https://t.co/q0RdfhIttx — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 26, 2020

Politico’s Natasha Bertrand also tweeted about it but deleted her tweet after Grenell himself called it fake news.

She deleted it of course without any public comment or apology… yet… (I wont hold my breath) https://t.co/2CeZgpcAPv pic.twitter.com/oMUpw2bBLg — Jules 🇺🇲 (@OliversWilde) May 27, 2020

Fake news. Do you even check before writing? What has happened to Washington DC media?! https://t.co/JbzkBovPU4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 27, 2020

Twitter fact-checker must be on a vape break https://t.co/OwLAss0l5T — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) May 27, 2020

Why doesn't twitter fact check her? — KB (@KenB1721) May 27, 2020

They lost an election, and then lost their minds, their ethics, and their sense of professionalism. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) May 27, 2020

That's Fusion Natasha. She only checks with them. — Clawson2020 (@clawson2020) May 27, 2020

Russia collusion hoaxer. As you know. — 𝐉𝐨𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐳⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@buckeye36) May 27, 2020

She’s a hack who gained notoriety and promotions from her “stellar” Russiagate reporting. She was excellent at leaking and covering up for the Special Counsel along with other bad actors. She is the epitome of fake news. — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) May 27, 2020

Well, at least @NatashaBertrand was spot on the Dossier, Fusion GPS, IG report….oh, wait.! — James Jesus (@ZCrapster) May 27, 2020

Natasha Bertrand writes press releases for John Brennan and the deep state. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) May 27, 2020

Look at the reactions she’s getting from the sheep who NEVER question anything these hacks say! They’ll never stop. — Jennay🦅 (@jennayy1685) May 27, 2020

Real reporting might require investigating with sources other than Twitter. https://t.co/5ERSJLzmvz — Jean (@JeanD312) May 27, 2020

Mr. Grenell, demand Twitter fact check her. Let's turn this around. The liberals won't like it when they are fact checked. — Jane Spillane (@jane_spillane) May 27, 2020

The leaks are real. The news is fake. — Good Dog, Blue. 🐶 (@sasimmons) May 27, 2020

Total in your face misinformation mode! They no longer care if it's TRUE or whatever as long as it smears or misleads. That's all that matters! They really even dont care if it affects anyone as long as they just continue the great pile on. Shovel upon shovel. Sad but true. https://t.co/LbxWuClrkg — AJ Sandoval (@Nanookrising) May 27, 2020

When they lie for a living they get used to it — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 27, 2020

It's more important to them to be first, than right. Journalism is dying. — Rodney Jenkins (@Nunyabus72) May 27, 2020

In other news Richard Grenell will be replacing Phil Griffin as MSNBC's new president. Congrats on the new gig. Hope you can clean up the network. You did more in 3 months as DNI than anyone else could do in 3 years. — @amuse (@amuse) May 27, 2020

Looks like another leaker was caught 😂😂😂😂😎😎😎 — christine archer (@christinearche1) May 27, 2020

Burning them right as they come. You have to stay somewhere in the administration or intelligence to help right the wrongs from years of corruption. The American people need you. — ThePB88 (@Pb88The) May 27, 2020

Oh that is great to hear. Your talents are being wasted in the re-election campaign. Now FBI director or CIA director is another story. — Keith Livingston ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@realKeithLiving) May 27, 2020

You should be sitting at Wrays desk. Yesterday. — JL 🐰 (@JayLaugharne) May 27, 2020

Patience.

