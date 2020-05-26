A lot of people who follow Politico are outraged that departing Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell would be joining the Trump campaign; what a spectacular conflict of interest that would be … almost as bad as the prosecutor in the Mueller investigation fundraising for Joe Biden.

The story’s still up but Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says it’s fake news:

Politico’s Natasha Bertrand also tweeted about it but deleted her tweet after Grenell himself called it fake news.

Patience.

