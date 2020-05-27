The Center for Medical Progress, the group which released all of those hidden camera videos of Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of body parts, has been in a legal battle with California (starting when Kamala Harris was attorney general) and Planned Parenthood. Thanks to sworn court testimony, we now have video of Planned Parenthood executives admitting that the organization, which receives a half-billion in funding from the government every year, sold “donated” body parts to a middleman for a profit.

BREAKING NEWS: Planned Parenthood Directors Admit Under Oath That They Sold Aborted Baby Parts https://t.co/gUHEVLmQoq pic.twitter.com/rWlBs0zbkQ — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 27, 2020

Life News reports (wonder if CBS News’ dedicated abortion access reporter will get on this?):

Sixteen unsealed excerpts of sworn video testimony from Planned Parenthood executives was released yesterday by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), which shows in their own words that Planned Parenthood was involved in obtaining “donations” of fetal tissue organs from women having abortions, only to illegally sell it to middle-man organ procurement companies for profit. … One particularly incriminating exchange was during the video testimony of Tram Nguyen, Abortion Center Administrator for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast (PPGC). She was asked by defense counsel about an e-mail stream between her and the Regional Medical and Surgical Services Director of PPGC. Nguyen agreed in that e-mail exchange that she wanted to move forward with an attached contract that would have paid PPGC $750.00 per fetal liver and $1,600.00 per fetal liver/thymus pair. Planned Parenthood has publicly lied to Congress and the media since 2015, by telling them that they had “rebuffed” this contract.

Will someone please tell Vox’s Aaron Rupar he can take down his tweet calling those CMP videos “misleadingly edited”? Planned Parenthood sells baby parts; they’ve admitted it on undercover video and in sworn video testimony.

So that video was not "selectively edited" – asking for @CNN and @MSNBC — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 27, 2020

Nope.

Heartbreaking — Margaret Harrington (@62jerseygirl) May 27, 2020

Evil is real. Many times it comes in the form of smiling “sophisticated” people. — Daniel Perez (@Castilian_DAn) May 27, 2020

They are sleaze — lreid (@lisareid11) May 27, 2020

Pull all funding. — Made in America (@MJRuether) May 27, 2020

They were determined to get taxpayers to pay for this. — Terrill Noe (@terrillterry1) May 27, 2020

What we knew all along. — kancewe (@kancewe) May 27, 2020

Been doing this for years. Criminals — Donald Jones (@DonaldJ19351817) May 27, 2020

And will anyone be punished? — VisceralSense (@VisceralSense) May 27, 2020

And will there be consequences???🤨 — Fran (@firebird_gal) May 27, 2020

So sick to my stomach reading this. — Jenni Lyman (@CoachJenniLyman) May 27, 2020

This is disgusting. — Kimmie Q (@delicateflower1) May 27, 2020

If true how can this not be the lead story on every newscast? Oh and did the last stimulus bill give planned parenthood $80 mil? — Pete (@pljlll86) May 27, 2020

Let's give them more tax dollars. — SDC2112 (@sdc2112) May 27, 2020

This is not ok — Gerry (@GCabriada) May 27, 2020

I told my daughter this last month . She didn’t believe me. Well as unfortunate as it is it’s true. Pure Evil — deplorable4life (@deplorable4lif1) May 27, 2020

Everyone has to know this — Joseph C Garcia (@Joeyutah) May 27, 2020

Who want to buy clumps of cells? — Barry Fahey (@Fahey9Fahey) May 27, 2020

Yeah … it seems the later in the term the abortion happens, the better the product you have to sell.

REMEMBER WHEN democrats said this was all conspiracy theory? I bet dipshits at Twitter would have ‘fact checked’ this as fake back in the day when ACTUAL REPORTERS were reporting on this. 😂🤦‍♂️ — Josh Bradley (@JoshBradley117) May 27, 2020

When were actual reporters ever reporting on this, if only to say the videos were “selectively edited”?

Related: