At Twitchy reported earlier, Twitter decided to append an offer to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” to two of President Trump’s tweets Tuesday in which he claimed that mail-in ballots “will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”

A lot of people are clamoring now for Twitter to step up its game if it’s going to perform fact-checks on mass mail-in ballots.

Trending

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also provided Twitter with a thread of stories that they might want to use to update their fact-check.

Well, now we’re not sure if we can trust mail-in ballots after all. Please, Jack, tell us what to think.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfact checkfraudJack DorseyKayleigh McEnanymail-in ballotstwitter