At Twitchy reported earlier, Twitter decided to append an offer to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” to two of President Trump’s tweets Tuesday in which he claimed that mail-in ballots “will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”
A lot of people are clamoring now for Twitter to step up its game if it’s going to perform fact-checks on mass mail-in ballots.
BREAKING: Mail Man Charged With Attempted Election Fraud, Changed Mail-In Ballots That Were Given Out Due To Pandemic, Feds Say https://t.co/BigPVOfum3
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2020