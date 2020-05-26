Twitter may not take any action to remove Donald Trump’s vile tweets about Joe Scarborough’s dead intern, but that doesn’t mean they’re just letting him off the hook for anything he says.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted about mail-in ballots facilitating “a Rigged Election”:

Twitter took it upon themselves to step in and fix that:

Take a look:

“Get the facts.”

This is a first.

Are they, though?

That’s because it is selective and partisan.

Yeah … they won’t.

Yep.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

