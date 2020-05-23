What a coincidence. It was just one week ago today that PBS’s “Amanpour and Company” posted an interview with Area Expert™ Tom Nichols, who opined that stay-at-home protesters had a “childlike” understanding of freedom — doing something just because they can, never mind if it’s bad for them.

Now, a week later, “Amanpour and Company” has posted an interview with VICE TV host and MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas, who opines that many Americans have a “childlike” understanding of freedom and are paranoid about the government getting involved in their lives.

Funny how that same question — not to mention the same answer — would come up two weeks in a row.

Seriously …

We’d like the freedom of not having our tax dollars put toward PBS and this sort of condescending snobbery by the “elite.”

