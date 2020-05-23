What a coincidence. It was just one week ago today that PBS’s “Amanpour and Company” posted an interview with Area Expert™ Tom Nichols, who opined that stay-at-home protesters had a “childlike” understanding of freedom — doing something just because they can, never mind if it’s bad for them.

Now, a week later, “Amanpour and Company” has posted an interview with VICE TV host and MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas, who opines that many Americans have a “childlike” understanding of freedom and are paranoid about the government getting involved in their lives.

A great many Americans have an infantile understanding of freedom — that freedom consists of nothing but being left alone by government. They are paranoid about government being way more interested in them than they are actually interesting.pic.twitter.com/2Y6jtjcJNp — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 22, 2020

Funny how that same question — not to mention the same answer — would come up two weeks in a row.

Says an utter bore. — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 23, 2020

Never, ever try to tell me what my understanding of freedom is when you seem to think you have some right to rule me. Tar/Feather 2020. — Claude Rains (@Darwin_Prime) May 23, 2020

"Freedom is so uncool, guys. Slavery is where it's at." No thanks. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) May 22, 2020

Maybe rethink the importance of sharing your thoughts on a public platform. They seem grossly arrogant, lightweight and mean spirited. — Maria McDougal (@buaidh_no_bas90) May 22, 2020

Hot take, bruh — DJ JayLow (@dj_jaylow) May 22, 2020

And you ain't helping AT ALL — 🍀#FreeJulianAssange #EndWastefulWars (@aerwaves_) May 22, 2020

Freedom = Not being subservient to anyone else…period. — Matt Roellig (@Rells1977) May 22, 2020

I would disagree that “many Americans have an infantile understanding of freedom”. — bamacutter (@bama_doc) May 23, 2020

This is a long winded way of saying that smart people allow government to regulate them and stupid people don't. Flattery is a bitch. Don't fall for it. The private corps he cites to justify his views essentially run the govt through lobbying, etc., — Ty Reynolds (@MMAtylander) May 22, 2020

So, who gets to decide what freedoms are allowable and what ones are infantile? — ElleZeeeee (@ElleZee6) May 22, 2020

We've heard enough from the intelligentsia. If you it is infantile or paranoid to value freedom, then I suppose immigrants seeking it should grow up and relax. — Jonny Mack (@Jonnymack1010) May 22, 2020

This is such bullshit. — Hitch (@hitch29969) May 22, 2020

Your argument proves too much. You view a large segment of Americans as “infantile.” This is derivative Marxist dictatorship of the proletariat drivel. — Rafael G. Nendel-Flores (@rnendelflores) May 23, 2020

This is gaslighting, he’s a fraud. Our freedoms are written down in the constitution and bill of rights. They are simply stated for a reason and that was deliberate. He wants you to ignore that. Paranoia of government is the healthy normal way not the exception — Uncle Fester (@UncleFestering) May 22, 2020

Douchebag has thoughts — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 23, 2020

Two things:

1) Rights are by nature negative

2) hoes mad hoes mad hoes mad — John Patrick Hale (@Nthdayoncaprica) May 22, 2020

Oh, there’s someone here with an infantile understanding of freedom- and a long list of other topics- but it’s not most Americans. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) May 22, 2020

Strawman much? — Mr. Smith (@realCalebSmith) May 23, 2020

I hate dick nose Tom Nichols but at least change your homework a little bit so it doesn't look the same… — The Freedom Stache (@FreedomMustache) May 22, 2020

Seriously …

We’d like the freedom of not having our tax dollars put toward PBS and this sort of condescending snobbery by the “elite.”