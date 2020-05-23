What a coincidence. It was just one week ago today that PBS’s “Amanpour and Company” posted an interview with Area Expert™ Tom Nichols, who opined that stay-at-home protesters had a “childlike” understanding of freedom — doing something just because they can, never mind if it’s bad for them.
Now, a week later, “Amanpour and Company” has posted an interview with VICE TV host and MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas, who opines that many Americans have a “childlike” understanding of freedom and are paranoid about the government getting involved in their lives.
A great many Americans have an infantile understanding of freedom — that freedom consists of nothing but being left alone by government.
They are paranoid about government being way more interested in them than they are actually interesting.pic.twitter.com/2Y6jtjcJNp
— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 22, 2020
Funny how that same question — not to mention the same answer — would come up two weeks in a row.
Says an utter bore.
— Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 23, 2020
Never, ever try to tell me what my understanding of freedom is when you seem to think you have some right to rule me. Tar/Feather 2020.
— Claude Rains (@Darwin_Prime) May 23, 2020
More #coronainthebrain blue checks rambling nonsense.@PotatoFarmUSA @BoogalooLiberty @noonesp95429433 pic.twitter.com/3OoscuJrRR
— Asl Malvinas-yan (@8billionnations) May 23, 2020
"Freedom is so uncool, guys. Slavery is where it's at."
No thanks.
— Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) May 22, 2020
Maybe rethink the importance of sharing your thoughts on a public platform. They seem grossly arrogant, lightweight and mean spirited.
— Maria McDougal (@buaidh_no_bas90) May 22, 2020
Hot take, bruh
— DJ JayLow (@dj_jaylow) May 22, 2020
And you ain't helping AT ALL
— 🍀#FreeJulianAssange #EndWastefulWars (@aerwaves_) May 22, 2020
Freedom = Not being subservient to anyone else…period.
— Matt Roellig (@Rells1977) May 22, 2020
I would disagree that “many Americans have an infantile understanding of freedom”.
— bamacutter (@bama_doc) May 23, 2020
This is a long winded way of saying that smart people allow government to regulate them and stupid people don't.
Flattery is a bitch. Don't fall for it. The private corps he cites to justify his views essentially run the govt through lobbying, etc.,
— Ty Reynolds (@MMAtylander) May 22, 2020
So, who gets to decide what freedoms are allowable and what ones are infantile?
— ElleZeeeee (@ElleZee6) May 22, 2020
We've heard enough from the intelligentsia.
If you it is infantile or paranoid to value freedom, then I suppose immigrants seeking it should grow up and relax.
— Jonny Mack (@Jonnymack1010) May 22, 2020
This is such bullshit.
— Hitch (@hitch29969) May 22, 2020
Your argument proves too much. You view a large segment of Americans as “infantile.” This is derivative Marxist dictatorship of the proletariat drivel.
— Rafael G. Nendel-Flores (@rnendelflores) May 23, 2020
This is gaslighting, he’s a fraud. Our freedoms are written down in the constitution and bill of rights. They are simply stated for a reason and that was deliberate. He wants you to ignore that. Paranoia of government is the healthy normal way not the exception
— Uncle Fester (@UncleFestering) May 22, 2020
Douchebag has thoughts
— Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 23, 2020
Two things:
1) Rights are by nature negative
2) hoes mad hoes mad hoes mad
— John Patrick Hale (@Nthdayoncaprica) May 22, 2020
Oh, there’s someone here with an infantile understanding of freedom- and a long list of other topics- but it’s not most Americans.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) May 22, 2020
Strawman much?
— Mr. Smith (@realCalebSmith) May 23, 2020
I hate dick nose Tom Nichols but at least change your homework a little bit so it doesn't look the same…
— The Freedom Stache (@FreedomMustache) May 22, 2020
Seriously …
“This is freedom in the way children understand freedom.” @RadioFreeTom @hari pic.twitter.com/1FIW0v1THG
— Amanpour and Company (@AmanpourCoPBS) May 15, 2020
We’d like the freedom of not having our tax dollars put toward PBS and this sort of condescending snobbery by the “elite.”
Area Expert™ Tom Nichols says stay-at-home protesters understand freedom 'in the way children understand freedom' https://t.co/RQo9h1vPDr
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2020