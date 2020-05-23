On Monday, Twitchy published a post on Atilis Gym in New Jersey, which opened in spite of the state’s lockdown. Police officers showed up and notified the gym they were “violating the governor’s order.” Then they said, “have a nice day” and walked away as people cheered.
Now we’re hearing that the Camden County Division of Environmental Health has placed the gym under embargo and shut off the water.
Update on Atilis Gym in Belmawr, NJ.
Gov. Murphy had the water shut off at Atilis Gym and placed an EMBARGO against the property.. He is seizing their assets!! pic.twitter.com/4jNFTV8noH
