Amazon, a successful capitalist company, has been in the crosshairs of Democrats for a while now. Remember when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemed to think she’d helped New York save $3 billion by chasing away a new Amazon distribution center that would have created 25,000 jobs, and that $3 billion (that didn’t exist) could be reinvested into the community?

Joe Biden is now taking on Amazon, accusing the company of not paying its fair share.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: No company pulling in billions of dollars in profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers. It's time for Amazon to pay its fair share. https://t.co/rsfBvcjqvX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 22, 2020

Amazon wasn’t about to sit there and take that from Sleepy Joe:

.@JoeBiden We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon. https://t.co/bKV4Hy4Ma8 — Amazon Policy (@amazon_policy) May 22, 2020

If only Biden had known someone in Congress who could have amended the tax code.

This is getting spicy — Rickard Rowan (@Creed_325AD) May 23, 2020

someone feels attacked. 😂😂😂😂😂 — common human (@calsurfer) May 23, 2020

Best #economics lesson to a politician that I’ve seen in a while…well done! pic.twitter.com/oohwPZ8Z0r — Pierre Dillecto🕙 (@TheGreenNewDill) May 23, 2020

Holy smokes- ouch. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) May 23, 2020

When Amazon buries Joe Biden… — RDJ (@DaleJoseph08) May 23, 2020

Marry me, Amazon Policy. — 📺🎞🛠 (@ll_r_ps) May 23, 2020

Part of Biden's 40 year record he's so proud of. — linda (@nuumite) May 23, 2020

Exactly what does "fair share" mean? The good Amazon does for the economy far exceeds any good that a wasteful Federal government could do by collecting more taxes…. — Count Shockula (@followthecount) May 23, 2020

Yes, but Biden is specifically pandering to unions here, so he can’t say that. — GModo61 (@GModo61) May 23, 2020

Amazon provides more economic value add in one day than Biden & Co. provide in their lifetimes. — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) May 23, 2020

How dare Amazon use the tax code by carrying forward 20 years of losses, depreciation and capital expenditures against today’s profits. Joe thinks someone should do something about that, as if he hasn’t been in politics his entire 80 year life. — Oilie (@TexasOilie) May 23, 2020

I wonder if @JoeBiden 's kid pays taxes on the millions he gets from Joe's political connections? — Dug dug (@Dugdug2) May 23, 2020

I wasn't planning on shopping on @amazon today, but I will be now. — not_so_stealthy_yeti (@unstealthy_yeti) May 23, 2020

Thank you Amazon. — LLee (@Lnorcross1) May 23, 2020

Don't bother, he probably forgot what he said already — Gianpaolo Eramo (@GianpaoloST) May 23, 2020

Yep, and Amazon’s owner will endorse Biden courtesy of the @washingtonpost — Mike (@mcposwusnr) May 23, 2020

First @elonmusk , and now @amazon It's almost like these companies are starting to learn they only get to exist if they quit kowtowing to the progressive agenda. Almost. I won't hold my breath. — Michael (@mcaark) May 23, 2020

Thank goodness for Amazon while state governors have us all locked in our homes and afraid to go outside.

