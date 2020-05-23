To be fair, some of Alyssa Milano’s defenders are saying she’s wearing another mask behind the crocheted one that’s full of holes, but it still reminds us of that “innovative” mask made up of wooden beads so it’s easier to breathe through.

Looks like her husband got one of the good N95 masks that might actually protect against the coronavirus.

Solid burn.

Look, even if she has a filter under that crocheted mask, why not just wear a mask like the kids are wearing? We don’t see either of them with crocheted masks. It’s like an instructional photo that goes left to right from no protection to most protection.

