To be fair, some of Alyssa Milano’s defenders are saying she’s wearing another mask behind the crocheted one that’s full of holes, but it still reminds us of that “innovative” mask made up of wooden beads so it’s easier to breathe through.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Looks like her husband got one of the good N95 masks that might actually protect against the coronavirus.

Thanks Karen — West Sutton (@hsutton49) May 23, 2020

"Masks keep people safe and healthy."

Unless, of course… you wear a crocheted "mask" with literal holes in it. https://t.co/Ff7H5IRj8k — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) May 23, 2020

Alyssa, Your mask has literal holes in it. You can see them. This mask can stop a virus the same effectiveness that Alyssa stopped the Kavanaugh nomination https://t.co/L5EydXkZgP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2020

Solid burn.

A knitted mask. Wth https://t.co/wG4WQSQpt5 — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 23, 2020

Hi Alyssa, your mask is literally doing nothing. Literally. It’s not stopping a god damn thing. https://t.co/CvQdtj4Tcf — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2020

congratulations on your new job with the @TheBabylonBee https://t.co/s1codk1axj — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 23, 2020

If you look close hers is crocheted……..she might as well not be wearing one!!!! — Branson C. Reece (@bigvol865) May 23, 2020

Looks like Swiss cheese — Morning in America (@thegre8_1) May 23, 2020

Your mask is knitted and full of very obvious holes. Can you get a safer one please? https://t.co/3dnVvFN6YC — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 23, 2020

😂 nice mask @Alyssa_Milano looks extremely useless. — lark 🪔 (@larknap) May 23, 2020

This mask is very effective unless the coronavirus is smaller than a grain of rice — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 23, 2020

There is no evidence that "masks keep people safe and healthy" from #COVID19 outdoors. Indeed, there is serious doubt it even helps indoors, depending on the mask: "The study suggests cloth masks (like yours) may increase the risk of infection." https://t.co/z8xCAhGHnM — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 23, 2020

Certainly there’s no evidence that a KNIT MASK will keep you safe pic.twitter.com/KC6yzKLL26 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 23, 2020

Especially crocheted ones. — Nuala357 (@nuala357) May 23, 2020

But how else can you virtue signal? — Straight to jail (@SoCalBurrito72) May 23, 2020

"Believe Science didn't mean Believe ALL Science!" https://t.co/kwgPT6cQNI — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 23, 2020

Actors gonna act https://t.co/qAZbwg1gj4 — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) May 23, 2020

Look, even if she has a filter under that crocheted mask, why not just wear a mask like the kids are wearing? We don’t see either of them with crocheted masks. It’s like an instructional photo that goes left to right from no protection to most protection.

Related: