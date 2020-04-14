This story comes to us from Legit News, based in Nigeria, and we had to skim their timeline to make sure they weren’t a satire outfit. Legit seems legit, though, so we’re wondering why they tweeted this:

20-year-old first class Anatomy graduate of Delta State University, Ishicheli Grace Kenechi is making face masks with beads after observing that some people find it hard to breathe with the popular face masks. Isn't this innovative? #LegitStories #payusviaBVN #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9niWuFlP8Z — Legit.ng (@legitngnews) April 14, 2020

Again, we thought maybe the hashtag #LegitStories was a disclaimer that you were reading satire, but we’re pretty sure this is real.

So this isn't a parody account?! 🤣 — Lukášek (@Higgolini) April 14, 2020

How is this real? — Avignon Pope Brimley trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) April 14, 2020

Might as well snort the coronavirus like cocaine — 𝙄𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 🔴 ­­­ (@Master_inno) April 14, 2020

How… does it prevent infection? — Harrison Bergeron (@HarriBergeron) April 14, 2020

Face mask with beads to prevent what? — Dammy (@Johnndamii) April 14, 2020

This is satire right? — galllomathis (@Galllomathis) April 14, 2020

For those who don't know how filters work:

Filters have lots of fibers spread around in every direction. These fibers give the filter media an abundance of surface area, which sticks to incoming particulate. Round plastic beads have the least surface area imaginable. — QuippersUnited (@QuippersUnited) April 14, 2020

I think Delta State University should be burnt down — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 14, 2020

Difficult to breathe is better than easy to die — Daniel ♛ (@Dan_skili) April 14, 2020

Why is she letting us know she wasted her school fees? Like how can you study anatomy without doing any course about microbes and viruses?

How can this nonsense protect anyone from a virus? — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) April 14, 2020

They should just use a bandana. It doesn't filter anything out, just like the majority of masks I've seen being worn. But if the person wearing it is infected, it may stop them from spreading it.

This amounts to wearing no mask at all. — Sabamika (@Sabamika1) April 14, 2020

The corona virus toosie sliding through the beads pic.twitter.com/RXB8coo31o — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) April 14, 2020

Everyone who buys one gets a visit from these handsome fellas. https://t.co/Ryhkz9k9tz pic.twitter.com/4paP5D7GLC — Miguel de León (@xchixm) April 14, 2020

You can’t even keep out mosquitoes with beads, let alone a virus. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OUzNr1BqyL — The Chocolate Russian (@mslavondra) April 14, 2020

These are amazing! Fashionable, funky, fun and they don’t filter out any of the delicious, virus-laden mucus particles in the air so you can really inhale a life-threatening load of virus. — Hags, Biden’s Neurologist (@Botlife131) April 14, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) April 14, 2020

Or maybe this is a parody, pointing out to us the uselessness of a homemade cloth mask? Maybe she is being satirically brilliant.

Maybe? — Craig Horn (@WildOrca56) April 14, 2020

not a parody? — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) April 14, 2020

I honestly can’t tell if you’re a parody. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) April 14, 2020

Corona virus going through the holes like pic.twitter.com/3rZM60skIP — Fortune. (@13_trances) April 14, 2020

"Isn't this innovative?" Objectively no. — Tizok (@PixelBuff) April 14, 2020

This is a joke, right? Someone please tell me this is a joke. — 🚶E’s Walking in Narnia 🚶 (@The_Original_E_) April 14, 2020

Anatomy graduate apparently has no idea how the respiratory system works. — Jeremy Michael (@Boorish_Bard2) April 14, 2020

Taxi cab drivers can match their seats now — Incognitonews (@IncognitonewsNY) April 14, 2020

Wow this is a very innovative way to catch the coronavirus — Funny Sonic (@FunnySonic69) April 14, 2020

Please take this down. It's disgraceful for your site — The Gbadamosi Voice (@9jamuncher) April 14, 2020

😂😂😂

Don't be surprised that the news reporter and editor didn't realize how stupid the news sounds. — mamalee is a mother 🐔 (@itsmamalee) April 14, 2020

hell even the N95 masks barely stop the virus, which is smaller than the weave of the mask (it just stops 'droplets' in the air from coughs and sneezes, pretty much) — THE TRUE Hugsloth (@kyriehugsloth) April 14, 2020

I really hope this tweet is sarcastic. — RSaney (@Etherwinter) April 14, 2020

I have questions. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 14, 2020

It has to be a parody.

