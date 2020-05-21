Stacey Abrams, who claims she’s not actively rallying to be Joe Biden’s pick for vice president, seemed to have had her dream crushed during an MSNBC town hall with Biden and host Lawrence O’Donnell, and now we’ve learned that Sen. Amy Klobuchar is being vetted for the position.

We’re not sure whether we’d like Biden to pick Abrams or not because we’re not certain if she’d be enough of a drag on his already flaccid campaign. But we know we wouldn’t want her anywhere near the White House, especially when she calls it “weaponization” if illegal aliens aren’t able to vote for someone to represent them.

Democrat Stacey Abrams: illegal immigrants "are now no longer able to elect anyone who represents them"https://t.co/kZN81fgNL2 pic.twitter.com/7LK2RsTkNr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2020

They could vote in their countries if they wanted to.

Stacey Abrams wants illegal aliens to be able to vote because it would balance “white people.” If she is Joe Biden’s running mate, she will be president within a year, if he’s elected. Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/cTdvVe0xjl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2020

Weaponization? This woman is insane. Here is a Democrat calling for actual foreign interference in our elections. They aren’t citizens if illegal and therefore do not have right to vote like a citizen. — JamesG (@TheBigJamesG) May 21, 2020

She is an abhorrent, dangerous politician. There is no hidden agenda anymore on their plans to capitalize on unfettered immigration. It's not about representation of a community, it's about unchallenged power. — Christian Zizza (@christianzizza) May 21, 2020

This coming from the person who tried to steal one election. It's the liberal way: steal what you can't legally attain. — Perry Perrett, NOT a famous Author (@Perry_Perrett) May 21, 2020

Ya know, as I watch this I can think of 20 people I can pick from those I follow on Twitter, (including you, James) that would make a better candidate than Stacey. Keep under-estimating the American people, guys…. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) May 21, 2020

It's a wonder how no one has informed Ms. Abrams that Undocumented means Illegal and if a person is Illegal, then they have No Right to Vote. If she was in another country, Illegally, she would not be able to vote there either, I hope that cleared up any misunderstanding she had. — John M. Gilbert (@johnmgilbert61) May 21, 2020

Illegal immigrants have their own country and leaders that do represent them. If you think they need that, work with us to send each and every one of them back home so they can get the representation they need. — Squatch XXL (@Squatch_XXL) May 21, 2020

Newsflash @staceyabrams: I get that you feel undocumented kids and their families “should” have a say in how things are run in their communities but, somehow, you’ve missed the part about them being UNDOCUMENTED. If they want citizens’ rights, they need to become citizens. #duh — bluemoon (@bluemoo43107939) May 21, 2020

That’s the only way they can win elections. Demographic replacement. Because their ideas suck and Americans won’t vote for them — Chanandler Bong (@Chanand1erB0ng5) May 21, 2020

Hey @staceyabrams, do you realize what you are saying? Seriously. — ✭Hez✭ (@ItsMe_H21) May 21, 2020

Holly cow! Abrams just stated that illegals are somehow being discriminated against if they are denied being able to CONTINUE voting in our elections! Stunning sedition from an enemy of the United States. — lb gage 🕯🇺🇸❌ (@nofeargage) May 21, 2020

I've had enough. — Alice (@themodalice) May 21, 2020

Me too — Gabrielle (@alangub4ever) May 21, 2020

I don't see color, but I am going to vote for a person of color this year. It's the guy they all call "orange". He seems to be doing an awesome job! — WeThePeople (@BasementArmory) May 21, 2020

it really speaks to the broad mental illness plaguing our society that this psychopath is given any attention at all. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) May 21, 2020

But it’s speeches exactly like this one that will appeal to Democrat voters; the ones who want a more diverse leadership and yet whittled their choice of nominees to two elderly white men.

Related: