Steven Pinker is a cognitive scientist at Harvard, and on Thursday he shared a very hot take via the Washington Post. Republicans are evangelicals, right? And evangelicals believe in an afterlife. And because they believe in an afterlife, they deliberately do things that will shorten their lives, like partially reopening some parts of the country that aren’t COVID-19 hotspots.

Of course he’s getting paid; don’t forget that Harvard, which is sitting on a $40 billion endowment, was granted $9 million in coronavirus relief funding from the government.

Now we wish Elizabeth Warren had won the nomination so we’d all have free college and could all be intellectuals like Pinker.

