There was quite a bit of pork, of course, in Congress’s first pass at a relief bill for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis. The centerpiece of the complaints was the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which received $25 million in aid (negotiated down from $35 million). The Free Beacon reported that just hours after the relief bill was signed, the Center sent out an email informing members of the National Symphony Orchestra that they would no longer be paid. And then the media reported that the Center would be furloughing 60 percent of full-time staff after laying off 725 part-time staff.

We’re sure Americans will be equally glad to know that Harvard University’s student newspaper, The Crimson, reported this week that Harvard would be receiving $9 million in relief through the CARES Act.

Harvard University will receive nearly $9 million in aid from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Department of Education announced last week. https://t.co/CuTqv5SUzA — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) April 15, 2020

Why would you publicize this rather than be ashamed? — The Rational Walk (@rationalwalk) April 15, 2020

I hope Harvard uses that for hazard pay, wage increases, health insurance & pension contributions for the hourly essential staff that cleans, maintains, organizes, and protects the health of all its students, faculty, staff, facilities, grounds, and holdings. Exclusively. — 🗳 jb, but distant. Jenny Bennett (@bennyjennett) April 15, 2020

A lot of people noted that Harvard has an endowment fund of around $40 billion.

Doesn't Harvard have a $40 BILLION endowment? Why in the world do you need federal aid??? — Jennifer Ellyn 🌊 (@CozySyFyFantasy) April 15, 2020

Good thing you guys dont have to tap into that $40B in investments you got. Close call, huh? — S. Erickson (@serickson2828) April 15, 2020

Your $41,000,000,000 endowment wasn't enough? — Don’t trust China (@Drukqs7) April 16, 2020

So, 0.225% of your endowment, which is $40B. Yes. An endowment shouldn’t just be used to cover expenses. It should be used with care. This is a time to use it, no? — Pudge 🖖🏼🍖 (@pudgenet) April 16, 2020

Why? They have endowments that net more than that in interest yearly. — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) April 16, 2020

Well thank goodness. I was so worried you’d have to dip into your endowment to make ends meet. 🙄 — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) April 18, 2020

What is your endowment for then, exactly? — Kallor (@_Kallor) April 15, 2020

Why? What's your $40B endowment used for? — Christian Washington (@ChrWashington) April 16, 2020

You fired the entire dining staff. Didn’t you save enough money from that cut? — pdmckibbin (@pdmckibbin) April 18, 2020

I hope that money is used to pay your janitorial staff and other essential employees. But I have the feeling it's going to pad someone's bank account instead. — Jerry Berndt, Hopemonger (@berndt_jerry) April 16, 2020

Wait- isn't this the program that just ran out of money, leaving many thousands of small businesses to die? — Dr. Anomie ن (@PlenumTriune) April 16, 2020

There is literally not enough money in the bill to fund small businesses who need it to survive. Why not use some of your $40B endowment to fund operations? Are you at least going to hire back your subs, or Nah??? pic.twitter.com/Pp36RwWCdj — Jennifer (@jendubayevans) April 15, 2020

Harvard has an endowment valued at $40.9 billion as of 2019. The largest endowment in the world. Along with Harvard's pension assets, working capital, and non-cash gifts, there is no freaking way Harvard needs $9 million in aid from the Federal government. — China Did This (@FeistyMonk) April 16, 2020

You guys should be embarrassed taking money from people who don’t have $40B endowments — Damian Caraballo MD (@813JAFERD) April 18, 2020

Why? Honestly why do you need to receive any more federal dollars and worst under an Economic Security Act you expect to take economic security from generations of Americans who will be paying back this money? Absolutely disgraceful. Give it back, NOW! — HappyDeplorableBlackracistwoman (@sueieque52) April 17, 2020

Freeze and seize their endowments. This is even more ridiculous than the money to the Kennedy Center. — Dawn Marie 🇺🇸 (@DawnMarieSaid) April 16, 2020

Whoever allowed this to happen should be tarred and feathered in a public square. — Wuhans Gruber 🦠 (@WuhansGruber) April 18, 2020

Criminal. Absolute disgrace — E (@Freier17) April 16, 2020

Nobody likes you — eddie n lucy (@rarian10) April 16, 2020

Harvard is run by POS asshoe — Andrew Harper🐊🐊🏈🏀 (@drewhh013) April 18, 2020

All of this while the Democrats block further aid for small businesses that operate on month-to-month revenue.

