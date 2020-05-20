As Twitchy reported back in January, Twitter was considering adding a new “feature” — once someone wrote a tweet, they could limit who could reply … anyone, only people they follow, or only people tagged in the tweet itself. In other words, journalists and other blue-checks who hammered out hot takes could limit replies to conform to their preferred safe space.

Twitter is apparently now rolling out the feature for testing:

Testing, testing… A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

Everyone is still welcome to like the tweets, but that’s it if the original poster so chooses. Keep in mind, this comes right on the heels of Twitter’s auto-Karen feature that asks if you really want to send that possibly hurtful tweet, like, “But ‘fat’ is a synonym for ‘morbidly obese,’ right?”

journos complained so much about getting ratioed that they built a new safe space feature on twitter dot com https://t.co/n73pZ2p3ej — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 20, 2020

Ratio'ing bad takes is literally the only good thing about Twitter tho. https://t.co/D1oSa4p0uO — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 20, 2020

Anything to protect those blue checks and insulate them from the dumb things they say. https://t.co/lIw6OESsUo — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) May 20, 2020

gee i wonder if this was implemented just because verified idiots complained about getting ratioed on twitter https://t.co/6CtDkwuHDh — 「dynamom」@ Xenosaga I ✨ (@gaypricot) May 20, 2020

Want to say stupid stuff and never get ratioed? Well now you can https://t.co/uSv2XAuA45 — BitChute (@bitchute) May 20, 2020

I got excited about this for a minute, then realized people are just going to screen grab my takes they disagree with to still dunk on me. https://t.co/NO4mnSbKyp — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 20, 2020

The ability to ratio shit opinions was one of the only things keeping this site alive https://t.co/jIFk2Bno96 — ❄️❄️❄️ (@GheezusChrist) May 20, 2020

the dirtclods that run this site will literally strip all of its positive features away to protect the feelings of verified people who got ratioed one time https://t.co/qDlGWqqf1S — nico robin has joined self defense family (@trashage) May 20, 2020

One step closer to making Twitter a "safe space" i.e. where ideas can't be challenged and anyone with opposing views doesn't have the permission to speak e.g. JNU https://t.co/bYgtaCgxtF — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 20, 2020

"A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want." Introducing, for the very first time: Direct Messages https://t.co/yCDcWgSKxz pic.twitter.com/XObMmnupgn — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) May 20, 2020

DMs. You just invented DMs. https://t.co/daESRnIXq0 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 20, 2020

this definitely doesn't seem like it's going to be an extremely easy way to spread misinformation https://t.co/V89HGQWorz — Morgan 🦋 (@fluffiemomo) May 20, 2020

This is so wrong? People can now spread misinformation and lies and wont allow people in the comments to correct them. Wtf is wrong with you twitter https://t.co/U1ZWheM7v0 — 🌺prim⁷⟭⟬|nsfr (@jlhyotwt) May 20, 2020

Just imagine how many really cool attack tweets about political opponents you can make without anyone being able to prove its untrue. https://t.co/vF0glMgv47 — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) May 20, 2020

Want to spread lies without correction in the replies? Want to spread your garbage, hateful takes without fear of recrimination from the public? Want to hide behind your checkmark and never have to hear dissenting opinions? Have I got a new twitter feature for you! https://t.co/4ymrSYu3Kd — acmazzaro 🌹 (@acmazzaro) May 20, 2020

I actually support this. Furthermore, if you have this…you can't whine about who comments on your posts. https://t.co/tNCVtyPF2K — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 20, 2020

We really don’t understand why people don’t just use direct messages if they only want to interact with one or two people. We guess because they think what they’re saying needs to be seen by the public.

