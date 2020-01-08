All people keep asking Twitter for is an edit button, and Twitter keeps serving up something else no one wanted. The Verge says Twitter is working on restricting who can reply to your tweets: anyone, just people you follow, or nobody.

“Getting ratio’d, getting dunked on, the dynamics that happen that we think aren’t as healthy are definitely part of … our thinking about this,” [Twitter’s director of product management Suzanne] Xie says. When asked if there’s a concern if the ability to limit replies could mean misinformation couldn’t be as easily rebutted, Xie gestured to the ability to quote tweet as one possible resolution, but it’s “something we’re going to be watching really closely as we experiment.”

Twitter seems really intent on killing Twitter.

Even this tweet is getting ratioed.

Let’s really hope this doesn’t happen.

