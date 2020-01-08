All people keep asking Twitter for is an edit button, and Twitter keeps serving up something else no one wanted. The Verge says Twitter is working on restricting who can reply to your tweets: anyone, just people you follow, or nobody.

Twitter says you’ll have the option to receive replies *only from people you follow.* Could solve a lot of abuse and harassment issues in one fell swoop https://t.co/QNwkiwZH8Y — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 8, 2020

Twitter will soon let you restrict who can reply to your tweets Options:

🌎 Global – Anybody can reply

👥👥 Group -Only people you follow + mention can reply

👤👤👤 Panel – Only people you mention in the tweet can reply

🗣 Statement – Nobody can replyhttps://t.co/Ef6p2yG7Va — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 8, 2020

Dieter Bohn reports in The Verge:

“Getting ratio’d, getting dunked on, the dynamics that happen that we think aren’t as healthy are definitely part of … our thinking about this,” [Twitter’s director of product management Suzanne] Xie says. When asked if there’s a concern if the ability to limit replies could mean misinformation couldn’t be as easily rebutted, Xie gestured to the ability to quote tweet as one possible resolution, but it’s “something we’re going to be watching really closely as we experiment.”

Twitter seems really intent on killing Twitter.

Awesome. The libs can make their bubble even stronger. Conservatives should be thanking Jack for his invention. — Martin Wellbourne (@MartinWellbour1) January 8, 2020

Twitter is embarrassed about the organic and representative nature of the "Twitter ratio", which in itself reveals precisely whose feelings @jack is truly concerned about. — The Web of Evil (@webofevil) January 8, 2020

Yep. This is a pundit class shield, and they’re the ones who need by checked most often. — hayden (@hb_robo) January 8, 2020

That's one way for people to avoid the ratio. — DrM (@DrMagnolias) January 8, 2020

Hopefully there will be an option to stop statements appearing in your timeline. If someone is unwilling to have their views challenged or developed then I have no interest in hearing what they have to say. — Steven Findlay (@safindlay1980) January 8, 2020

This will be a great way for lies to go unchallenged. 🙃https://t.co/CrhIu2mqYx — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 8, 2020

Thanks Jack for admitting that the wealthy and journos are a protected class! Far more important to cater to them than us peons. — Kayla (Ys IX in 2020 PLEASE) (@DogisPunchWall) January 8, 2020

As a journalist, I have no desire to limit who can engage with my tweets. None. — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 8, 2020

Comment sections disrupt the official propaganda narratives. It’s where you can be reassured that you’re not alone in how you think. They can easily buy obedient journalists. But even the average person is smart enough to see through it. They don’t want you to know you’re right — Tehran Rose Sobchak (@TurgesonFerd) January 8, 2020

Sorry but what is the point?! As far as I know, Twitter purpose is/was building relationships by talking and by exchanging ideas. pic.twitter.com/5f2tXX5MK9 — Marisa Marcos Martin (@Marmarmartin) January 8, 2020

Ratioing was the people's only recourse to hold the powerful accountable, and even that was too much — Rabbi Loew's Monster 🌹🔥 (@ArbiterGolem) January 8, 2020

The ratio was too powerful. They had to kill it. — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) January 8, 2020

The list of people lobbying for this almost exclusively comprised the world of DC punditry. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) January 8, 2020

That's one way to avoid being ratioed or called out for spreading lies. Definitely not what we need when replies are often our only means of fighting disinformation on this hellscape platform. — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) January 8, 2020

Finally public figures will be protected from criticism — Caesar Pounce ⛈️ (@caeser_pounce) January 8, 2020

Not good. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 8, 2020

I don't like it. Twitter has been the public square and if only some people can reply, then it creates a caste system. — ceneblock (@ceneblock) January 8, 2020

Which just screams "I got ratio'd and that was embarrassing so fix this." — Tigernan Quinn 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 (@tigerquinn7) January 8, 2020

This is literally a direct contradiction of Twitter's mission statement: "The mission we serve as Twitter, Inc. is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers." https://t.co/IfNHI9uISq — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) January 8, 2020

This will hurt more people than it will help. People who spread lies can go unchallenged because nobody can call then out on it. Plus the block feature already exists for a reason — 💗Sweetee💗 (@Sweeteesugar) January 8, 2020

Blue check marks got tired of the ratio. This website will soon be a useless echo chamber for the rich — Truther Dare (@truther_dare) January 8, 2020

Guess the blue checkmarks got tired of being called out — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) January 8, 2020

Simple: Statement = overt propaganda

Panel = group propaganda

Group = beauty club

Global = worth checking out Seems we have important people with big voices being butthurt when they get called out on hor bull shit. Anyone not allowing global has an "issue" Done, next. — Spud-🥔✊💯🌹- TAKE NO MORE $HIT FROM NEOLIBS (@WeAreNotAsking) January 8, 2020

Great now people who are allergic to criticism don't even need to block-chain massive amounts of people to censor opinions they disagree with. This won't ever be abused by anyone I can guarentee. — The Living Drawing (@ALivingDrawing) January 8, 2020

Finally. There are so many users not interested in open debate, giving them the option to exclude diverging opinions in advance will bring more transparency to the platform for sure. — Baron von Klarname (@b_vk_) January 8, 2020

No, you don’t get to have your cake and eat it too. If I can’t comment on your post then I shouldn’t be able to like or RT it. That’s how you know this is DESIGNED to insulate and promote disinformation — Taryn Jay 🌹 #NoWarWithIran (@FeralHog421) January 8, 2020

This is terrible — Lyca (@Iaint6ftLOL) January 8, 2020

Even this tweet is getting ratioed.

Yay, more bubbles. — Rils (@RilsRislan) January 8, 2020

Doesn’t this defeat the purpose? — •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) January 8, 2020

This is the worst idea they ever had. Hope they will cancel that — JuSmoke~ (@JuSmoke024) January 8, 2020

This will make the world much more siloed create much more of an echo chamber I have been blocked by MANY people for calling out their lies/hypocrisy If @twitter allows folks to lie without being fact-checked they are just becoming an even BETTER platform for propaganda@jack — Reader Adrift (@ReaderAdrift) January 8, 2020

Twitter really trying hard to make sure people's bubbles can't be burst. — Humble Tea Merchant ➐ 🎮🇺🇸 (@Semo1281) January 8, 2020

Millennial Mode — Risette, MD MPH (Blocked by Jenna Jameson) (@RisetteMD) January 8, 2020

just in time to censor public opinion before the 2020 election, very cool — 🤔𝐋ØĢ̵͖͚̞͓̦͉̘̳͖̍ⓘ𝓒💪öƀlíẗéṛáẗőr ➐ (@antifa_saboteur) January 8, 2020

…and Twitter dies in a chorus of sighs. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 8, 2020

Let’s really hope this doesn’t happen.

