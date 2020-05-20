We already know from the report written by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz that there were 17 inaccurate pieces of information in the application for the FISA warrant that was used to surveil former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

Trust in the FISA court isn’t at its highest, and John Huber on Wednesday posted a very long thread on CNN’s “bombshell” report back in 2017 that the FBI team investigating Paul Manafort for Russian collusion had a FISA warrant on him.

It seems like half the people involved in Crossfire Hurricane are already employed by CNN as contributors and analysts.

Trending

In the meantime, CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy is complaining about Fox News pushing conspiracy theories, and his colleague Brian Stelter is writing a book called “Hoax” about Fox News and its relationship with President Trump during the Russian collusion investigation.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNCrossfire HurricaneJohn HuberleaksPaul Manafort