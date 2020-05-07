You’ll have to wait until August to read it, but Brian Stelter’s long-anticipated book arising from his unhealthy compulsion to watch Fox News instead of his own network can be yours for just 28 bucks. The best part is the title has finally been announced, and that title is: “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.”

CNN is a hoax — John Collins (@VStrom_John) May 7, 2020

Stelter still can’t answer to the serious questions and discrepancies in the CNN/@ChrisCuomo “quarantine” story. — Teddy Obermann (@ObermannTeddy) May 7, 2020

Wonder if he'll mention his network pretending Chris Cuomo was in quarantine the whole time when he broke it early and got into a fight with a cyclist in the Hamptons. That's a hoax — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) May 7, 2020

And then he emerged from his crypt to live television cameras.

Or maybe disclose how much his network had to pay the Covington High school kid. Another hoax. — S R (@srob2247) May 7, 2020

When's the book about the Covington settlement coming out? Or Avenatti's presidential hopes? — Brent Block (@BBlock19) May 7, 2020

You should be embarrassed to tweet about this trash. We know CNN was complicit in the Russia hoax. We've seen the documentation naming names. We've seen the dates/times of the Stzrok/Page emails and CNN's reporting on air with @jaketapper @carlbernstein . Some cojones you have. — Sandra Andresen (@fmfa94) May 7, 2020

May want to considering a title change in light of evidence that keeps coming out. Looks like Trump is right to call it a hoax. — Shena Sparrow (@flockofsparrows) May 7, 2020

This should be a great read to compare side by side with the new Russia Hoax papers coming out. Then we can see just how much bullshit @cnn reported. — Socially Distant Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) May 7, 2020

Fox News was right about Trump/Russia collusion while CNN reported so much fake news that people actually got fired…lol — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) May 7, 2020

Should have been called "Dear Diary" — Rascal Deese (@RascalDeese) May 7, 2020

Should be called HOES MAD — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) May 7, 2020

Great way to increase Fox ratings. Should be called Sour Grapes. I remember a certain president and his administration only on CNN…. — Patriot Scoop (@PatriotScoop) May 7, 2020

Should be called "Jealousy: I wish I had a 10th of their ratings" — Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) May 7, 2020

So he basically steals @Cernovich title for his book of crying. — Frank (@realBoJazzy) May 7, 2020

Are the crayons included or sold separate? — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 7, 2020

This is like if Pepsi released a book exposing Coca Cola, detailing how their competitor’s product is filled with unhealthy amounts of sugar — Hodlin Wilbury (@indi_visible) May 7, 2020

It'll do as well as that HBO show that disappeared under an avalanche of ridicule. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 7, 2020

He'll sell dozens. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) May 7, 2020

I'll pass. — Marius Hurton (@HurtonMarius) May 7, 2020

So amazing that @CNN pays their employees to tell us what fox does. Truly pathetic. — KeithTheTriple (@keiththetriple) May 7, 2020

The grift is real. — MissMalevolent (@missmalevolent) May 7, 2020

Hilarious. — Todd Donnelly (@FunkyLowNotes) May 7, 2020

“At the center of the story lies Sean Hannity, a college dropout.”

I love that the dig on Sean Hannity is that he’s a college dropout. What would college dropouts Bill Gates and Steve Jobs have to say about this? — Busted Brain (@BUSTEDBRAIN) May 7, 2020

So basically @brianstelter is writing about the American dream—a college dropout whose hard work and skill led him to the highest-rated cable TV news show and $30M/year in salary? Excellent work, Bri! — Chris Williams (@CMarshallWill) May 7, 2020

“Hoax.”

