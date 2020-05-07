You’ll have to wait until August to read it, but Brian Stelter’s long-anticipated book arising from his unhealthy compulsion to watch Fox News instead of his own network can be yours for just 28 bucks. The best part is the title has finally been announced, and that title is: “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.”

And then he emerged from his crypt to live television cameras.

Trending

“At the center of the story lies Sean Hannity, a college dropout.”

“Hoax.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bookBrian StelterDonald Trumpfox newshoaxSean Hannity