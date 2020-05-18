As you certainly know by now, the Department of Justice earlier this month moved to drop its case against Michael Flynn “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” You might have thought that Judge Emmet Sullivan would have called it a day, but instead, he enlisted the help of a retired judge to make the case that Flynn could be found in contempt of court for perjury.

That judge, John Gleeson, has said that his amicus brief will be filed before or on June 10 and will include “any additional factual development I may need before finalizing my argument in opposition” to the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss.

What a surprise.

What else could it be?

