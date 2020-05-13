As Twitchy reported Tuesday, law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said that Michael Flynn judge Emmet Sullivan was “unlikely to go quietly into the night” after he decided to allow outside parties to weigh in on the Justice Department’s decision to withdraw the charge against Flynn.

Now, a day later, we learn that Sullivan has appointed a retired judge to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn.

BREAKING: Judge SULLIVAN has appointed retired judge to argue against the government's motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn. pic.twitter.com/OUGyAbNcIB — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 13, 2020

Sullivan also asks the judge to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 13, 2020

This makes no sense. Has the judge appointed himself to be both the judge and the prosecutor? — Allan Dunham (@Bur98or) May 13, 2020

Judge Sullivan sounds like he still wants to jail @GenFlynn "ORDERED that amicus curiae shall address whether the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury" https://t.co/56Z3xoJnyR — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) May 13, 2020

This is a really unusual situation. I've never seen anything like this order. One wonders if Judge Sullivan is having ex parte communications about the case in violation of judicial rules of ethics. — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) May 13, 2020

Why ask for opinions if both parties in a lawsuit are satisfied. Criminal charges are a lawsuit. The Judge has nothing to rule on at this point. If so he puts the bench on notice from a likely appeal win. — Todd (@StephenT6) May 13, 2020

maybe he doesn't know he is not the prosecutor — Gary Berg (@GaryBerg100752) May 13, 2020

Swamp gonna swamp — ★Lͩsͣcͮoͥtͩt★ (@dlscott1111) May 13, 2020

New Flynn Filing – Judge Sullivan appoints retired Judge John Gleeson as amicus "to present arguments in opposition to the govt's motion to dismiss" Sullivan – also orders Gleeson to address whether the Court should hold Flynn in contempt for perjury. pic.twitter.com/hAedW6BrSP — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 13, 2020

Former Judge John Gleeson – the amicus appointed by Judge Sullivan – has already judged the case. "The [Flynn] record reeks of improper political influence." Seems to say a lot about Judge Sullivan's motives. Even his amicus is biased. pic.twitter.com/egaMGgEPAk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 13, 2020

Yeah, isn’t this the same guy who published an op-ed in the Washington Post this week about how “the Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over”?

All he had to do was read the papers. Gleeson penned this insanely biased OP-ED two days ago. https://t.co/9GnWegw0rM — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 13, 2020

Defense should move to recuse. Sullivan is essentially threatening to retaliate because Flynn exercised his right to move to withdraw the plea, plus giving non-parties rights in the case. I haven't used the word unethical up to now, but it's time. — TheLegalBrain (@TheLegalBrain1) May 13, 2020

Unethical seems like a complete understatement of this situation. — Milford Penn (@milford421) May 13, 2020

So the judge wants to prosecute even if the department of Justice does not? Not quite how it's supposed to work. Does he want to be executioner, too? — Agent P ⭐⭐⭐ (@88roncro55) May 13, 2020

Sullivan appoints his own prosecutor. Unreal — DOC (@Doc4Malibu) May 13, 2020

He's essentially picking a prosecutor to say what he wants to hear so he can rule on it. But DOJ already dropped the case. crazy — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 13, 2020

Wow………….. the audacity of this judge. — Randall Purcell (@percytex) May 13, 2020

This is outrageous — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) May 13, 2020

Sullivan should ask for an opinion whether he should be impeached for violating rules that he quoted in open court. — Thomas Craig (@tomwcraig) May 13, 2020

Unfreakingbelievable. He needs to be censured for judicial misconduct. And he needs to be mandamused or he needs to recuse himself or have the case yanked from him. This is a staggering violation of General Flynn’s rights. Judge has no impartiality whatsoever. @SidneyPowell1 — Quarantiney ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Quarantiney1) May 13, 2020

Sullivan’s just unbelievable. So much for rule of law, not of men — Edgar Allan Phoe (@EdgarAllanPhoe) May 13, 2020

This is absolutely all the evidence anyone needs of the Deep State and their full on thuggish corruption — Jennifer Epstein (@JenniferEpste19) May 13, 2020

@GenFlynn IS A POLITICAL PRISONER!! This is unreal. — Tracy LaMiere (@LamiereT) May 13, 2020

Judge Sullivan is overwhelmed by his own hatred and extreme bias. He should be removed from the case and from the bench. — Jason Burnes (@jlburns314) May 13, 2020

Oh, that is why Obama said on phone call he had never heard anyone not spend jail time for PERJURY. He was asking for that charge! — Linda Broadway (@LindaBway) May 13, 2020

Perjury? Isn’t it interesting Flynn wasn’t charged with perjury but Obama made the claim during the “leaked” phone call this past weekend and now Sullivan is doing this? Sullivan getting marching orders?@JohnWHuber @themarketswork — G. Brock 🇺🇸 (@mickeysooner) May 13, 2020

Perjury? Was Obama giving him directions? #OBAMAGATE — Doug Jones (@DOUG__JONES) May 13, 2020

Now we know why Obama referenced 'perjury' as the Flynn 'crime' during the leaked Obama call last week. They are so transparent in their malfeasance. — Annie L (@diamondgirl2018) May 13, 2020

Judge Sullivan has obviously never been a defense atty..people often plead guilty when not guilty because of pressure on families,can’t pay legal fees of trial and believe juries will wrongfully convict and because of sweet heart deal from prosecutor(below from ⁦@politico⁩ pic.twitter.com/YrIRS0En4n — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 14, 2020

Related: