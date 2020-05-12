As Twitchy reported earlier, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has decided to allow outside parties to have their say in the Michael Flynn case, giving outraged liberals a chance to vent and maybe even giving him some ideas of how to get out of the mess he’s put himself in.

Law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley says not much is going to change.

Read this. As I said before, morons that think their strongly worded letters are going to change the outcome of dismissal are desperate fools. Let them waste their time and money and then mock them when Sullivan grants the DOJ’s motion for dismissal. Seriously start bookmarking. https://t.co/kgkq7NZEuf

Interesting development just in the Flynn case. Judge Sullivan just issued an order saying "at the appropriate time, the Court will enter an Order governing the submission of any amicus curiae briefs." That certainly does not suggest quick order granting an unopposed motion… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 12, 2020

…The Court is faced with an unopposed motion where the Justice Department no longer believes the case can be ethically prosecuted. Judge Sullivan appears incline to bring in third parties to argue against an unopposed motion where the defendant and prosecutors agree… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 12, 2020

…It is hard to imagine the court insisting on sentencing a defendant to jail when prosecutors believe he was unjustly charged. Ironically, Judge Sullivan made this motion easier due to the controversy over his prior sentencing hearing…https://t.co/w03agbuJ63 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 12, 2020

…due to the controversy, Flynn opted not to be sentenced by Sullivan at that time. That left him unsentenced, which ironically made this motion easier. Otherwise, Flynn would have faced a more difficult post-conviction motion while on appeal. No amicus can change that record… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 12, 2020

Amicus can certainly add more heat but not light. More importantly, it is unlikely to change the outcome. I previously stated that I thought Judge Sullivan would call a hearing. This appears to confirm that he is unlikely to go quietly into the night with a ruling on the papers. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 12, 2020

Why would he? He ripped #Flynn in court based on crap presented by the Mueller team. He is a buffoon and complicit with them. — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) May 12, 2020

This judge is a complete fool. He was lied to by the FBI and DOJ and still continues the sham. — Brad Keating (@BradKeating3) May 12, 2020

"Amicus can certainly add more heat but not light" Agreed this is a decision against transparency into the behavior & actions of the DOJ under Oabma — Ronald Spitzer (@Ronald_Spitzer) May 12, 2020

He's not disinterested, is he? lol — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) May 12, 2020

In other words, he’s turning the trial into a three-ring circus allowing partisan hack non-DOJ employees to push their “resistance” narrative. Seems that there is no quarter in the justice system from these political hitjobs. — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) May 13, 2020

Seems more like Judge Sullivan is digging a big hole for himself. — Black Hill2015 (@BlackHill2015) May 13, 2020

Since Obama feels so strongly about this case, he should file an amicus brief personally. — Big Shot Gangster 🇺🇸 🐍Live Free or Die (@shot_gangster) May 12, 2020

Do you think this will go on for weeks months or longer? I feel so sorry for Gen Flynn n his family this is terrible 😔🙏🏽 — Confused (@bitconfused90) May 13, 2020

Months. With all of the sentencing delays it wouldn't surprise me. — 18 U.S.C. Section 242 – Doug 🇺🇸 (@xcor057) May 13, 2020

Is this merely a CYA move? — Kathy (@klsKS) May 13, 2020

He is a Clinton nominated liberal so he will drag this out. Partisanship is alive and well. — Mark Walker (@ufmdw) May 13, 2020

He's trying to figure out — with only the help of his slothful and immature staff — how to end this case with a shred of his dignity still intact. — TheLegalBrain (@TheLegalBrain1) May 12, 2020

He wants to cover all of his bases so it can look above board and finally end it for good. — TrumpNolaMom 🌟 🌟 🌟 (@pedsscrub) May 13, 2020

Sullivan knew this was a dirty prosecution and did nothing about it. Now he looks just as bad as the DOJ lawyers. — Release the Kraken #RussiaHoax #Flynn (@emilykholcomb) May 13, 2020

