As Twitchy reported earlier, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has decided to allow outside parties to have their say in the Michael Flynn case, giving outraged liberals a chance to vent and maybe even giving him some ideas of how to get out of the mess he’s put himself in.
Law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley says not much is going to change.
Read this. As I said before, morons that think their strongly worded letters are going to change the outcome of dismissal are desperate fools. Let them waste their time and money and then mock them when Sullivan grants the DOJ’s motion for dismissal. Seriously start bookmarking. https://t.co/kgkq7NZEuf
— Chaos Actual (@actual_chaos) May 13, 2020