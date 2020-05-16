Remember when Beto O’Rourke was the rising young hope for the Democratic Party as it looked forward to 2020? He made the cover of Vanity Fair with a photoshoot by celebrity photographer Annie Liebovitz standing next to a pickup truck like a dork, but most people just wondered why his dog looked so sad in every picture.

That was nothing, though, compared to what the Washington Post Magazine has done with possible vice presidential contender Stacey Abrams. We all know what Abrams looks like … she’s doing a media blitz even though she claims she’s not rallying to be picked by Joe Biden. But we’ve never seen her like this, with the fog machine and all.

From the Washington Post Magazine profile of Stacey Abrams: pic.twitter.com/tTIU8gIllT — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 16, 2020

Seriously?

Stacey is the new Beto. It's one flattering media profile after another. There's another one today from the NY Times. — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 16, 2020

Diabeto — KZalew (@K_Zalew) May 16, 2020

Trust me. She's more annoying. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 16, 2020

I’d pay to see her skateboard — John (@WillyMaysHayes1) May 16, 2020

If your analogy holds up, that’s good news for America. At least she won’t hold office again. — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) May 16, 2020

Did Marvel create a new character ? — Hall Monitor (@chaserlaredo) May 16, 2020

Maybe Abrams is doing a screen test to play Storm in the next X-Men movie.

That’s not a flattering profile — Never Gonna Give Hugh Up (@hughknowit) May 16, 2020

Wait….. was that flattering? 🤭 — Carla (@cthornton_2) May 16, 2020

Honey that photo is not flattering 😬 — JREZ🌺 (@Maui_Native) May 16, 2020

Beto had an instant sex appeal to lonely middle-aged #Resist women. He was their fantasy partisan boyfriend, hence the fanfare. I’m guessing not many men out there thinking equivalent thoughts about Abrams. If you are a man so bold, please respond here. — 𝙻𝚊 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚎 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@la_chatte_verte) May 16, 2020

This is a parody, right? Right?!? — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 16, 2020

Yes? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2020

source. its real its so painfully real. https://t.co/ZzPCSSPbcf — ConflictHurts (@ConflictHurts) May 16, 2020

1/3 magician, 1/3 wonder woman, 1/3 solar eclipse I guess is what they were going for — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 16, 2020

Were they trying to outdo all of the photos of Barack Obama with a halo over his head? Because this does not look like a serious person running for vice president.

