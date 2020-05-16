Remember when Beto O’Rourke was the rising young hope for the Democratic Party as it looked forward to 2020? He made the cover of Vanity Fair with a photoshoot by celebrity photographer Annie Liebovitz standing next to a pickup truck like a dork, but most people just wondered why his dog looked so sad in every picture.

That was nothing, though, compared to what the Washington Post Magazine has done with possible vice presidential contender Stacey Abrams. We all know what Abrams looks like … she’s doing a media blitz even though she claims she’s not rallying to be picked by Joe Biden. But we’ve never seen her like this, with the fog machine and all.

Seriously?

Maybe Abrams is doing a screen test to play Storm in the next X-Men movie.

Were they trying to outdo all of the photos of Barack Obama with a halo over his head? Because this does not look like a serious person running for vice president.

