Anytime anyone has any doubts about the Obama administration and its “special” relationship with Iran, look no further than President Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and his Twitter timeline any time President Trump criticizes Iran or threatens to impose sanctions. Or look at Secretary of State John Kerry, who pushed for the Iran Deal just as hard and was disheartened that President Trump had “rushed to confrontation” with Iran. As recently as 2018, Kerry has been engaging in some shadow diplomacy with Iran, and he reportedly told representatives from Iran to wait out the Trump presidency so eventually, the nuclear deal could be reinstated.

James Woods notes that Michael Flynn was an expert on the Middle East and was no apologist for the largest state sponsor of terrorism.

“Never will you find a more treacherous hive of scum and villainy… #ObamaGate pic.twitter.com/IoUTa0rwGd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

Throughout history dictatorial regimes have abused intelligence resources for political reasons to protect hidden policy agendas. General Flynn was a top Middle East expert, openly wary of Obama’s love affair with Iran and its extremist Muslim regime. #PalletsOfCash #ObamaGate. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

But sadly after three years of witch hunts it turns out the only actual intervention in our democracy was the cancer that was the Obama White House. #ObamaGate https://t.co/Zmx1dXRKwa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

Well said. And there’s Ben Rhodes, insisting that Richard Grenell declassifying documents is the real scandal.

Here is Deep State denizen Clapper owning up to #ObamaGate under withering questioning from CNN (sarcasm alert). Watch until the end. Perfectly encapsulates Democrats taking responsibility. pic.twitter.com/wt2GjmOpMA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

They did a complete hit job on General Flynn. We need @LindseyGrahamSC to do his job and investigate! — Tanner Christians (@TanManSportsFan) May 16, 2020

Sadly @LindseyGrahamSC is all bark and no bite. I like his rapier wit when shredding the mega-knuckleheads like Blumenthal and Whitehouse, but his powder is always dry when it comes time to pull the trigger. https://t.co/p1aawzcPT7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

Too true. Where’s he been?

This whole thing smells of Valerie Jarrett — Topper Harley (@ShitHeardataBar) May 16, 2020

Of course, as a professional intelligence officer, he knew what was going on, was going to have the ability to make it known in a new administration, so they tried to jail him. — Gen. James Longstreet (book cover) (@LeesWarhorse) May 16, 2020

They were so afraid of him they attemted to crush him! — Andre Dubbeling (@AndreD40141985) May 16, 2020

What does General Flynn know about the Obama administration that they needed him to be silenced? He is free to speak for the first time in years. Get out the popcorn. — Dennis Peterson (@DennisP05012760) May 16, 2020

Obama ordered the frame job! — Gunner (@Gunner5x5) May 16, 2020

BINGO, that was the main reason they went after him. He completely knows where the skeletons are buried. As director of NSI he would have had access to all the secret deals that Obama made with Iran and … others. — Larry Levine (@larrymarklevine) May 16, 2020

Maybe Flynn knows the real reason for Obama sending 1.5 billion in cash in the middle of the night to Iran? — Tim Britton (@tbritton113) May 16, 2020

That's the key to Obama's campaign of Revenge on Flynn… exposure of Obama's excessive outreach/coddling of Islamic extremists. So why not extract revenge on Flynn and

Trump with the same effort? Being such a loser at evaluating talent he put faith in stooges Comey and Brennan. — sam dennis (@samdennis77) May 16, 2020

And the MSM didn’t say a dang thing when @BarackObama sent pallets of cash. I wonder how many millions were fed back to this traitor, this sham? @realDonaldTrump — Judy Clark (@clark_judy) May 16, 2020

It took the Wall Street Journal to finally break that story. And what about Sen. Lindsey Graham? Will he finally put some of that talk into action?

Lindsey Graham not stepping up and doing HIS JOB is one of the greatest displays of political weakness I’ve ever seen. This is getting absolutely ridiculous. — ♦️SIDNEY PEPPER♦️ TEXT TRUMP to 88022 (@SidneyPepper) May 16, 2020

Agree 100%! I’m so tired of him talking the talk but NEVER walking the walk — JD Beam (@JDBeam6) May 16, 2020

Sadly ______________ (fill in name of any Republican) is all bark and no bite. — Nick Cultrara (@bflony66) May 16, 2020

Grandstanding by Lindsey Graham helps nobody and gives people false hope. — Bill Kent (@kentwilliam94) May 16, 2020

It’s time to break precedent, @LindseyGrahamSC. If opening up a can of worms is a problem for you, please step aside. — thor (@thor_moment) May 16, 2020

I really wish that Senator Graham would be the person he talks about being. He could get all the camera time he desired, if he would. — John M. Gilbert (@johnmgilbert61) May 16, 2020

So true. All talk, no action. — BamBam (@rockabama) May 16, 2020

I’m starting to think he gets paid based on the number of times he threatens to hold a hearing. — Richard – Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) May 16, 2020

And overtime for writing mean letters — Bart Rule (@bartrulez) May 16, 2020

What happened to the guy from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings?

