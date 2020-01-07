Former Secretary of State John Kerry, still butthurt over President Trump pulling out of his beloved Iran deal (which handily let them continue to develop ballistic missiles), thinks it’s a tragedy that the Trump administration has rushed to confrontation with a country we’ve been at war with since 1979. Much like Nancy Pelosi, he too couldn’t resist the urge to criticize President Trump while Iran was launching missiles at our troops in Iraq.

Trending

So we were supposed to let Iran violently take over our embassy in Baghdad and then turn to diplomacy? Maybe bring in James Taylor?

Oh, and maybe Soleimani was a super-nice guy and the Trump administration just faked the embassy attack as an excuse to kill him:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: diplomacyIranIran dealJohn Kerrymissile attackQasem Soleimanirushed to confrontationU.S. Embassy in Baghdad