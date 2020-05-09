It was only November when 13 cities and one county in California enacted new zoning codes encouraging or requiring new construction to be all-electric, meaning there would be no more running natural gas lines to new dwellings. Why? Because of climate change. Natural gas is a fossil fuel after all, but electric stoves are powered by electricity — which is generated by burning coal.
We’re not certain how serious Matt Bruenig is being here, but he’s got a Patreon account going and seems to insist that gas stoves have got to go.
after the covid, we should hire
millions of people to go door to door, tearing out people's gas powered stoves and replacing them with electric, whether they want to or not
— Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) May 9, 2020