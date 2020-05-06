As of this writing, “Grandma Killer” is still trending on Twitter in the United States after Bethany Mandel posted a thread where she invited people to call her a Grandma killer for bringing up some pertinent questions about the lockdown with no end in sight as long as one person could die from COVID-19. Here’s a sample of her thread in case you missed it:

This isn’t about greed. It’s survival. People can’t buy food or pay rent or mortgages. Small businesses are closing. Dentists and doctors are going into the red. Schools are going to start closing. This is the destruction of society we’re talking about. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

Obviously a lot of people, including Soledad O’Brien, are piling on Mandel to keep “Grandma killer” trending, and CNN’s Joe Lockhart decided to add his two cents by listing a whole lot more people Mandel would kill to reopen the economy.

You're a grandma killer yes. But you're also a nurse killer, a doctor killer, a cop killer, a grocery clerk killer, a student killer, a 5 year old killer, a bus driver killer, a father killer who just had a child killer, a family killer. Good people take care of their community. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 6, 2020

We’re going to editorialize a bit and say that Mandel is a good person, and a lot of good people want some idea of what it will take to open society back up. A vaccine? That could be more than a year away.

Comms for Clinton WH. https://t.co/RP3WCQgxDo — Anish Koka (@anish_koka) May 6, 2020

So former Clinton White House spokesman is deranged. https://t.co/uoFsDqXlIw — Roy Abrams (@RQA) May 6, 2020

Of course, inciting mobs against women with lies was a Clinton White House specialty. Joe is still in good form. https://t.co/uoFsDqXlIw — Roy Abrams (@RQA) May 6, 2020

They used to just call us baby killers, come such a far way since Hanoi Jane https://t.co/6vJvjq7KXl — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 6, 2020

Seriously, how can we have an honest debate on how to move forward when hacks like this are a part of it? https://t.co/EJUYHfzbvd — It be what it be (@Too_Much_Reason) May 6, 2020

Maybe when they tell us when it’s OK for people to leave their homes, or does that only come with the guarantee that not one person will die from COVID-19?

If you want to know why support for lockdowns is going down, this tweet is why. No argument to justify goalpost shifting, just "you're a murderer" screeds https://t.co/1l9eQ1H0no — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 6, 2020

What I’ve learned over the past 7 weeks is that not even the experts can say anything with certainty about this virus or the best policies to contain it let alone anyone on Twitter. So maybe people should have some humility about what we know & cool it on the murder accusations. https://t.co/rVkS07N23G — Alexandra R. (@Alexa_MRo) May 6, 2020

You actually hit send after typing this? https://t.co/kWZgBbRcSU — Ryan Smith (@r_smith6) May 6, 2020

This is the "words are violence" logic of lockdowns. https://t.co/KDUPA40ZbR — The Communist Party Is Responsible For This (@newbury_eric) May 6, 2020

The vaccine I'm hoping for from this entire Coronavirus episode in American history is one that inoculates the population from these unbearable, pathetic Shame Squads. https://t.co/mzyhvFkJGf — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) May 6, 2020

Joe would rather the American public be at home, scared to death & unable to provide for their families. Tell us why, Joe. https://t.co/AxeyOcW0fH — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) May 6, 2020

Rarely will you see smug, arrogant, holier-than-thou elitism done more perfectly than in this tweet. https://t.co/MGsQbC7iv9 — CreepyJoe's Eye (@AvetMag) May 6, 2020

Joe Lockhart wants a Great Depression. He wants people to lose their businesses and homes and careers. He wants to see lives destroyed. (That's how this works, right?) https://t.co/ninA4DNuyb — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 6, 2020

The people who run NY literally killed grandma….. https://t.co/sIOFTjimI6 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 6, 2020

By this rationale, can we agree the Dems leading NY are baby killers, grandma killers, etc? Because they didn't take care of their community. Right @joelockhart? Or do you have a different standard for the Gov of NY and the Mayor of NYC than you have for a stay at home mother? https://t.co/pcpSfRDuse — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 6, 2020

The governor of New York is a regular guest on his little brother’s show on CNN. Maybe Chris Cuomo could ask him how many grandmothers he killed by forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients.

What about the grandmas who die because they can't have their heart surgeries? What about those who won't get their cancers diagnosed? What about the people who commit suicide? Good people take care of their community. https://t.co/y1GIyib8XX — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) May 6, 2020

Was there ever a chance that hysterical libs wouldn’t turn social distancing into this? They’re a very predictable people. https://t.co/V8KGVeg9CS — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 6, 2020

Everyone who disagrees with liberals is a murderer. Slightly more self-righteously than usual. https://t.co/ZjhmvaeBJi — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 6, 2020

80,000,000 Americans are experiencing hunger because of lockdown policies you are advocating for, Joe. I want receipts in tens of thousands of dollars showing what you have personally done to help people your lockdowns are hurting. https://t.co/I98nkCgJip https://t.co/heDmjiHFJ6 — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) May 6, 2020

The fact that this hack collects a paycheck from CNN is one of the more embarrassing aspects of the network in 2020… https://t.co/b1O9BzKiJy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 6, 2020

And overpaid hacks just tweet. https://t.co/GgI5d8WCBj — Brandon Valencia (@bsvalencia_) May 6, 2020

Is Joe Lockhart still taking a paycheck from CNN, or was he furloughed weeks ago? Maybe if unemployment hit the cable news networks the rhetoric wouldn’t be quite as insane.

