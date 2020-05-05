Twitter is continually rolling out new features that absolutely no one asked for, and on Tuesday, Twitter Support announced a limited roll-out on its iOS app of a new experiment: Twitter will apparently scan your tweet for language that could be harmful and put up a prompt to see if you really mean to send it in the heat of the moment.

Twitter’s already announced another option no one asked for: the ability to receive replies only from people you follow, thereby eliminating “the ratio.” And then there was an experimental feature to flag tweets with brightly colored labels “directly beneath lies and misinformation posted by politicians and public figures.” How about this for a feature: just let people post what they want?

So Twitter will scan your tweet for language that could be harmful and give you the opportunity to rethink your reply? That’s not what anybody asked for.

