Tampa Bay Times breaking news editor Chris Tisch has some breaking news: Florida recorded a record number of deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, just one day after the state reopened.

Rebecca Woolington reports that just one day after reopening, Florida recorded a record number of new COVID-19 deaths, with 113 fatalities reported.

We’ve already seen this hot take done before in The Hill, which reported that coronavirus cases spiked in Kentucky just a few days after lockdown protesters gathered at the state capitol.

But as with Kentucky, what does Florida reopening have to do with the record number of deaths?

They know what they’re doing when they write these tweets and headlines.

