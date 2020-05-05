Tampa Bay Times breaking news editor Chris Tisch has some breaking news: Florida recorded a record number of deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, just one day after the state reopened.

BREAKING: One day after reopening, Florida recorded a record number of new deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, with 113 fatalities reported, including 11 in the Tampa Bay region.https://t.co/Nsg06oARhj — Chris Tisch (@christisch1) May 5, 2020

Rebecca Woolington reports that just one day after reopening, Florida recorded a record number of new COVID-19 deaths, with 113 fatalities reported.

We’ve already seen this hot take done before in The Hill, which reported that coronavirus cases spiked in Kentucky just a few days after lockdown protesters gathered at the state capitol.

Kentucky sees highest spike in coronavirus cases after protests against lockdown https://t.co/wKLuB6OQyb pic.twitter.com/iPYKg0zIxy — The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2020

But as with Kentucky, what does Florida reopening have to do with the record number of deaths?

I love the casual implied causation here…except its totally misleading and wrong. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) May 5, 2020

BREAKING: Tampa Bay Times writer deliberately misleads readers — Plàyà Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) May 5, 2020

BREAKING: beach reopening causes a spike in coronavirus infections 2 weeks ago — ǟռɖʀɛա and 3,486 others (@amillermsme) May 5, 2020

There's no way that one day of reopening has anything to do with these death numbers. Incubation is too long. That means the infections happened during lockdown. So the lockdown didn't help, actually. But I don't think that's the story you're trying to run. — Prodigal Patriot (@ProdigalParable) May 5, 2020

Advice for reporters… It will take at least two weeks, more likely three, to see any effects from opening the economy. Insinuating otherwise isn't helpful. https://t.co/3dtBjLqula — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 5, 2020

BREAKING: “Journalist” has yet to familiarize himself with the science of incubation periods. 👇🏻🚨 https://t.co/IwQ1bxFh3j — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 5, 2020

psst…it has a 5-7 day incubation period so that's not causal. — David Fisman (@DFisman) May 5, 2020

My word! Florida has a new strain of coronavirus that kills instantly once a Republican gives an order! https://t.co/nmWYI2xFxK — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 5, 2020

Clearly not related to the reopening as the virus’ incubation period is two weeks. 🤔 — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) May 5, 2020

Whether you agree with the re-opening or not, the record deaths have nothing to do with it. It takes a while to die from coronavirus. Deaths on Tuesday would have absolutely nothing to do with the state re-opening on Monday — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 5, 2020

Wow those people who contracted the virus from the reopening died quickly. — Pat K (@PKellyMLB) May 5, 2020

They didn’t catch it and die in 1 day. — David Garnett (@AU_Dgarnett) May 5, 2020

It takes days/weeks to die from the novel coronavirus, how does a beach reopening for one day have any correlation to these deaths? — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) May 5, 2020

Amazing. The incubation period magically changed to just one day. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 5, 2020

It is amazing. And, for this to be even halfway worth discussing, all 113 would’ve needed to go to the beach or live with someone who did. Also… if this were relevant… considering how “crowded” those beaches were, wouldn’t many many more fatalities be expected? — JDSullivan (@JDSullivan15) May 5, 2020

This virus can do anything. — bhwms 🇺🇸 (@bhwms) May 5, 2020

So, there is no longer an incubation period? Just instant death? — Alisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️Grateful American 🇺🇸 (@AlisaAl47676195) May 5, 2020

Who knew it killed within 24 hours of a Republican governor reopening his State. It's almost like the virus is partisan or something. Imagine that! — Czechmate (@JaneyEJones857) May 5, 2020

So, 113 people walked on the beach & keeled over dead from COVID? Yeah, got it. — WOW! (@WOW61106184) May 5, 2020

It can take 2 or 3 weeks for the disease to progress far enough to kill somebody. The opening of Florida obviously had nothing to do with the death count. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) May 5, 2020

Template for lazy journalism: BREAKING: One day after reopening, [place name] recorded [adverb of degree] new deaths from the novel coronavirus, with [number] fatalities reported. [Note: please add details to avoid redundancy.] — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 5, 2020

Explain how those two things are related? — The Irreverent (T) (@gunboss68) May 5, 2020

You do realize this has nothing to do with reopening, right? — 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) May 5, 2020

Which means the opening had zero to do with it, FFS. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 5, 2020

You know these 2 things have nothing to do with each other, right? — Jamie Hale (@jamieva74) May 5, 2020

They know. But they gotta scare the people. — Philbert (@pcgstl) May 5, 2020

For the math illiterate. pic.twitter.com/AhABCfh5Hq — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 5, 2020

Desperate fear porn. — Andy Says so (@Cyber_Dong) May 5, 2020

They know what they’re doing when they write these tweets and headlines.

