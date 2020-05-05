As Twitchy has reported, President Trump has often taken a beating in the press for suggesting the same thing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has suggested, with Democrats fantasizing that Cuomo will somehow become the Democratic nominee for president instead of Joe Biden due to his impressive press briefings.

Trump suggests that there will be tremendous repercussions if the economy isn’t reopened and he’s accused of valuing money over human life; Cuomo says, “At some point, you have to open the valve because this is not sustainable” and you don’t hear one word of criticism.

Drew McCoy has a great thread Tuesday about the praise Cuomo has received from the press versus the results in his state, inspired by this piece from NBC News:

BREAKING: New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities, as the state faces scrutiny over protecting vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/W6ahwU5nNM — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 5, 2020

“The State” faces scrutiny? Curious how Cuomo will divert this towards the federal government. — WerkOut (@CTKWorkOut) May 5, 2020

Give it a couple hours. — Extinction Greeting 2020 (@RC55451) May 5, 2020

The disconnect between Cuomo's results and the glowing press he's gotten is amazing. https://t.co/317SjxxHow — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

Cuomo's folksy shit today doesn't look so good right now with this news. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

Cuomo is now questioning whether "presumed Covid deaths" should be counted. Says "all these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt". Amazing. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

Months into Cuomo's glowing coverage it turns out nearly 2,000 people have died in NY nursing homes. He's now saying nursing homes could have rejected taking patients released from hospitals. Reports are they didn't have an option.https://t.co/BWlMRJz9TS — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

And NYC is just getting around to cleaning the subways (one of the largest vectors for transmission).https://t.co/B34ZwEqYmo Yet, Trump, Kemp, and DeSantis have been the focus of coverage. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

Yep, the same goes for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia when it comes to partially reopening some of the same businesses that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado has allowed to reopen. Georgia’s attempt to reopen is called an “experiment in human sacrifice.”

This isn't a simple partisan thing either. Why aren't Inslee and Newsom getting more credit? Washington's outbreak started in a nursing home and they dealt with it. But Cuomo gives daily events and gets glowing national coverage. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

And in fairness, as I said at the time, Cuomo did reasonably well early on. Though I had issues with some of what he did then and now. And the "pause", as he calls it, has been instituted reasonably. Outside of NYC, you're not seeing insane enforcement or overreactions. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

In fairness, I live in the middle of nowhere and cases have thankfully been pretty few and far between, but I haven't heard of issues in places like Albany or Syracuse either. Still, the NYC and nursing home stuff are in large part on him and they're huge issues. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

So my overall lukewarm take: The feds have actually done better than coverage would lead you to believe while NY has done worse. The workhorses have been in CA, FL, MA, MD, OH, TX, and well, just about everywhere else. CO, GA and MI are ones to watch. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 5, 2020

Fantastic assessment. — Sionann (@shanoodle) May 5, 2020

Perception is reality — B_ (@superImportant_) May 5, 2020

Makes that media agenda very obvious — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 5, 2020

If Trump ordered this with these results it would be leading all the news outlets as "Trump sets up death camps in nursing homes" — Dan (@ThisIsTheWay75) May 5, 2020

It really is something, NY couldn’t have screwed this up more. — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) May 5, 2020

But but but, he’s a great orator. Where have we heard this before? — Kyle Franklin (@chiefkylefrank) May 5, 2020

He has the phony "in charge" demeanor down pat. Results are irrelevant to people unable to see through it. — Joe Biden's Hologram (@eastern_ont) May 5, 2020

Like Obama all over again. Just amazing. — slim (@weathers_lilah) May 5, 2020

Because he doesn’t hurt the media’s widdle feelings — The Pundit’s Pundit (@ThePunditsPun) May 5, 2020

A funhouse mirror image of DeSantis. Or, hell, even Kemp. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 5, 2020

He's a Democrat. Explains the press coverage in its entirety. — Laura Miller (@curiouser_alice) May 5, 2020

And every other state is supposed to model the reopening of its economy based on how New York City is faring in its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Related: