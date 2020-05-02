As Twitchy reported Friday, new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made her debut at the press briefing room and was quickly asked by the AP’s Jill Colvin, “Will you pledge never to lie to us from that podium?” McEnany said, “I will never lie to you,” but journalists are already saying she broke her pledge within her first 15 minutes on stage.

As one tweeter mentioned, it would have been nice for her to follow up and ask the press to make that same promise, or at least not to take quotes out of context. And one of the most proficient at doing that is Vox’s Aaron Rupar, the guy who still calls the charges of Planned Parenthood selling baby parts “conspiracy theories … that were based on misleadingly edited videos.”

It didn’t take long for Rupar to pass around a clip in which he says McEnany broke her promise within minutes, claiming the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were “verifiably false.”

"The salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations that were made against Justice Kavanaugh" — McEnany just lied, breaking the promise she made not to just minutes ago. The allegations against Kavanaugh were not verifiably false. It was a good run. pic.twitter.com/XQp1yer9vt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

Note that Rupar handily left the words “some of” out of his quote.

This guy is lying…again: https://t.co/2cDxVqP9CF — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 2, 2020

Watch the video. What she actually said was, "There's not need for me to bring up some of the salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations that were made…" Apparently, Rupar doesn't know how a list works in English. — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 2, 2020

And, yes, some of the allegations against Kavanaugh were verifiably false. https://t.co/jjKwabCpbi — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 2, 2020

Ask Rupar and his buddies if they believe that, or if they’re just going by their assumption that Kavanaugh was guilty of every charge against him.

As @verumserum points out, @atrupar chops the quote. He begins w/ no ellipsis and an uppercase T: "The salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations…" when what McEnany said was "…some of the salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations…"https://t.co/JrcUNnGxA1 https://t.co/Zwt8oudr5P — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 2, 2020

“some of the false allegations”. She was referring to the gang bang and swetNick coming from Avenatti but apparently fake news Vox “reporter” Aaron Rupar thinks it’s not verifiably false. Me being a communist isn’t “verifiably false” but it’s still false, idiot. https://t.co/GJ0tVtqdpR — Rocky KAG (@RockySly9) May 2, 2020

What was true with evidence Mr. Rupar? https://t.co/DBsTFVF2il — LORI WERNET (@PIRATESPRINTING) May 2, 2020

That he spiked the punch at high school parties and then manned the gang-bang room? Ask Michael Aventatti and his client about some of the salacious, awful, and verifiably false accusations that were made — we hear he’s out of prison now because of the coronavirus scare.

We played the whole clip several times and we’re still trying to find the lie. How many minutes did the mainstream media take to take her out of context, though?

Related: