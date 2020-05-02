The Hill reports that “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Matthews said on Friday that he was surprised to see people rallying behind Michael Flynn after FBI notes regarding his interview had been unsealed.

“Did the FBI play hardball? Yeah. Guess what? The FBI plays hardball. And guess what? If you are talking to the FBI — and a lot of lawyers would say don’t talk to them unless you have to — don’t lie,” Wallace said.

John W. Huber destroyed that talking point of the FBI playing hardball and accused them of cheating instead in a lengthy thread.

Trending

You’d think Wallace would be a bit more guarded about the intelligence community seeing as the Obama administration via Eric Holder actually spied on one of his colleagues and later admitted it was a mistake.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris WallaceFBIHardballJohn HuberlieMichael Flynn