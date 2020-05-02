The Hill reports that “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Matthews said on Friday that he was surprised to see people rallying behind Michael Flynn after FBI notes regarding his interview had been unsealed.

“Did the FBI play hardball? Yeah. Guess what? The FBI plays hardball. And guess what? If you are talking to the FBI — and a lot of lawyers would say don’t talk to them unless you have to — don’t lie,” Wallace said.

John W. Huber destroyed that talking point of the FBI playing hardball and accused them of cheating instead in a lengthy thread.

Okay let’s listen in on a Chris Wallace phone call he makes while on vacation (while he makes dozens each day), get the transcript, call him up and ask to chat about that call, say he doesn’t need a lawyer, keep him “unguarded” and “relaxed”, and send an agent he’s met before https://t.co/WlQYGWAPzF — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Then don’t show him the transcript to jog his memory, or advise him he’s under investigation, or read him a warning about 1001 lying laws about misleading federal agents — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Then come away thinking he didn’t accurately describe the call but wasn’t giving *any* indications of lying in the opinion of the FBI agents & leave the case dormant (except for going to senior people working for Chris’s boss at Fox and telling them he’s a liar, so he’s fired) — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Then open a case against Wallace again when it’s convenient for political reasons, and threaten to jail Wallace’s family unless he cops to “lying” — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Then have Wallace’s lawyers strongly recommended he plead guilty to save his family from jail time, so he decides to plead guilty — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

By this time Wallace will be $6m in the hole in legal bills, with no job, career in tatters, and having to sell his house just to stay afloat — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Then have an avalanche of suppressed exculpatory documents come out showing that the entire “investigation” of Chris Wallace was baseless in the first place, making any lies immaterial and not chargeable anyway — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Then have Wallace say in a sworn declaration that “in gods name” that he was actually innocent all along and only plead guilty to help his family, and beg the court for forgiveness, and ask to have his plea back so he can try and clear his name — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

Oh, THEN we can have an anchor on Fox News say, in effect that “Gee sucks Chris, but the FBI are tough cookies, and it’s your own fault for lying. Suck it up you chump”. Talk about an empathy malfunction, geez. Wake up — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 2, 2020

You’d think Wallace would be a bit more guarded about the intelligence community seeing as the Obama administration via Eric Holder actually spied on one of his colleagues and later admitted it was a mistake.

Not too dissimilar from other 1001 cases I’ve worked on. Agents and prosecutors love this statute. Most people have no idea how it works, or they wouldn’t talk to agents without a lawyer – or usually even with a lawyer. — Ross Garber (@rossgarber) May 2, 2020

Please tell me you believe Wallace will have seen and read this thread. Tremendous. — Philip Jagoe (@philjagoe) May 2, 2020

Would you like to volunteer for this Chris @FoxNewsSunday?!? — 𝐉𝐨𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐳 (@buckeye36) May 2, 2020

I always thought he was a fair guy till recently — Bill Adair 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BuckeyeBilly4) May 2, 2020

If ever Wallace was to cement his status as “resistance par excellence” this is it. — Doug Jones (@DOUG__JONES) May 2, 2020

The FBI could get the Pope to lie. They’re experts in getting a person to lie in order to get a tactical advantage over them. Wallace should know that. — Dennis O'Brien (@devpdko) May 2, 2020

Note to self. If the FBI wants to chat, tell them "up yours". — John L. (@meanswhatitsays) May 2, 2020

