As Twitchy reported at the end of March, there was a controversy budding in Central Park: Volunteers were setting up a field hospital in the park to treat COVID-19 patients, but those volunteers were from Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse organization and thus were Christians who believed in traditional marriage, though that wouldn’t stop them from treating anyone because of their sexuality.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had welcomed the volunteers, turned around in a heartbeat the moment it became an LGBT issue and said he was wary and would be keeping an eye on Samaritan’s Purse and making sure they didn’t discriminate.

Now New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is bravely speaking up and saying that it was great having Samaritan’s Purse help out at a time when the city couldn’t afford to turn away assistance, but seeing as the coronavirus thing isn’t blowing up as they thought, it’s time to kick out Samaritan’s Purse.

Ironic conclusion there: hate has no place. Sure, we accepted their help when we needed the help, but now that “we’re past the point they’re needed” we want them out of the city and ostracized. Nice way of saying thank you.

Were there any complaints about LGBT discrimination? People forcing their Christianity on patients? Anything he might like to add?

Apparently he wants to be mayor, and he seems to be the kind of person New Yorkers favor.

