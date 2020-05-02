The sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade against Joe Biden, whether they hold up or not, have had the effect of getting the Democrats to actually rally around their candidate, which is really something: Back when Gov. Andrew Cuomo started doing daily coronavirus press briefings, Democrats on Twitter were fantasizing about swapping Biden out for Cuomo. Just like us, they’ve seen Biden in “action” and know they have damaged goods on their hands.

Democrats are just desperate to beat Trump, so yes, they’re perfectly willing to throw their “Believe Women” grandstanding in the trash. L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian acknowledges that Biden has “a penchant for unwanted touching,” but he’s not Donald Trump, and that’s good enough.

Abcarian writes:

It’s true that Biden has had trouble keeping his hands to himself, and sort of apologized after he was finally taken to task last year. But every other complainant to date has accused him of being a creepy space invader, not a rapist. Unlike with Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by at least a dozen women, there’s no pattern here. … … we cannot overlook his flaws: He was accused of plagiarism in law school. In 1988, when he first sought the Democratic presidential nomination, he was forced to drop out after he was caught plagiarizing British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock’s speeches about his hardscrabble upbringing. He turned a blind eye to his son Hunter’s sleazy exploitation of the family name. And now he is fending off a terrible accusation, which he has handled with something approaching grace, if not full transparency. He’s not perfect, but he’s not Donald Trump.

And that seems to be what all Democrats seem to be counting on; Democrats will “vote blue no matter who” to get Trump out of office — not the strongest position.

“Whatever happened”. Nice euphemism. Just say you’re voting for him even if he raped his employee. Just say it. You’re not alone in your thinking or your desire to sugar coat it. Find some courage. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) May 2, 2020

"Whatever happened with Tara Reade…" What. The. Fuck? What you, and all the Democrats are doing right now is really hurting not only Tara but all of us #MeToo survivors. I see a trauma therapist for complex-PTSD and you all in the machine have retraumatized so many victims — Bernie's #1 fangirl 🌹🌻 (@AmTheLastUnicrn) May 2, 2020

LA Times columnist proclaims she will vote for Joe Biden regardless of whether Tara Reade's sex assault allegations are true. This is how the left operates — it's all about power — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) May 2, 2020

You guys are really horrible people. Victims don't choose to get raped. It's a violation not only of their bodies but their mind & soul. So choose #biden bc he has raped less? How about we chose a non-rapist & how about you report the story instead being an arm of the #DNC — 🌹Thanks Bernie👉𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺2020🌻 (@LatinFemaleBro) May 2, 2020

Is this seriously how Democrats plan on winning in November? — Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) May 2, 2020

The LA Times choses what they claim is less-rapey over vote for a good candidate — Subtle Pandemic Genius🔺 (@2018Winning) May 2, 2020

Oh dear. — Lulu Walcott 🦂 Bernie Bro going Green! (@LuluWalcott1) May 2, 2020

that covers a lot of people… all genders… why are we stuck with Joe? — max358 (@max358) May 2, 2020

Is this real? — Dennis Ey (@justcomicrelief) May 2, 2020

Pls delete this — AUS73🏴 (@akingjw) May 2, 2020

What a great campaign slogan. — Jay-W (@jay_malibu) May 2, 2020

That’ll look great on the lawn sign — Bob Balaban’s Ghost (@patmccoyla) May 2, 2020

Vote for Biden. He raped less women than Trump. — Ted Jasper (@TedJasper1) May 2, 2020

This is not a good look. I am definitely a blue wave guy. But this is not a good look. — 🎙jayhasapodcast🎙 (@jaycasale) May 2, 2020

He's the nominee somehow without 15 states ever voting and we're stuck with him because people can't be bothered to report on the downsides of Biden in a timely manner. — meliodas (@BfDogood) May 2, 2020

Pathetic. — T2: Judgment Daze (@judgementdaze) May 2, 2020

Pathetic “journalism” as always — Will Wright (@edwill16fox) May 2, 2020

Oh god lord🤦🏻‍♀️ you guys are pathetic! — Lisa (@Lisaaa40) May 2, 2020

Democrats have become a parody of themselves. — Elan (@elanmosque) May 2, 2020

This is embarrassing. — Richard Reeves (@Richard27363694) May 2, 2020

What an endorsement. On the other side, people can't wait to vote for Trump. — OC Conservo (@OC_Conservo) May 2, 2020

😂🤣😂🤣

The Democrats are very desperate. They obviously played themselves. Now working so hard to put lipstick on that pig. Ok, whatever you need to tell yourselves. — 🇺🇸DavMar685🇺🇸 (@Daver91311) May 2, 2020

“Biden 2020: He’s Not Trump!” You can just hear the enthusiasm.

