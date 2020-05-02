The sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade against Joe Biden, whether they hold up or not, have had the effect of getting the Democrats to actually rally around their candidate, which is really something: Back when Gov. Andrew Cuomo started doing daily coronavirus press briefings, Democrats on Twitter were fantasizing about swapping Biden out for Cuomo. Just like us, they’ve seen Biden in “action” and know they have damaged goods on their hands.

Democrats are just desperate to beat Trump, so yes, they’re perfectly willing to throw their “Believe Women” grandstanding in the trash. L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian acknowledges that Biden has “a penchant for unwanted touching,” but he’s not Donald Trump, and that’s good enough.

Abcarian writes:

It’s true that Biden has had trouble keeping his hands to himself, and sort of apologized after he was finally taken to task last year. But every other complainant to date has accused him of being a creepy space invader, not a rapist. Unlike with Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by at least a dozen women, there’s no pattern here.

… we cannot overlook his flaws: He was accused of plagiarism in law school. In 1988, when he first sought the Democratic presidential nomination, he was forced to drop out after he was caught plagiarizing British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock’s speeches about his hardscrabble upbringing. He turned a blind eye to his son Hunter’s sleazy exploitation of the family name.

And now he is fending off a terrible accusation, which he has handled with something approaching grace, if not full transparency.

He’s not perfect, but he’s not Donald Trump.

And that seems to be what all Democrats seem to be counting on; Democrats will “vote blue no matter who” to get Trump out of office — not the strongest position.

“Biden 2020: He’s Not Trump!” You can just hear the enthusiasm.

