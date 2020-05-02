As Twitchy recently reported, two professors ran a piece in The Atlantic saying in the debate over freedom vs. control of the internet, “China was largely correct, and the U.S. was wrong” and that “significant speech control is an inevitable component of a ‘mature and flourishing internet.'” Soon after, CNN ran a piece saying that China’s model of control has been looking increasingly attractive to some in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now we have Columbia professor Tim Wu, dubbed the “father of net neutrality” (RIP), asking a provocative question about freedom of speech versus propaganda.

So, Twitter, essentially.

So, which is more important: freedom of speech, or freedom from propaganda? It seems like an easy choice, to an American at least.

All the people who died from the repeal of net neutrality would be amazed we’re having this debate at all.

