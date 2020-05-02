As Twitchy recently reported, two professors ran a piece in The Atlantic saying in the debate over freedom vs. control of the internet, “China was largely correct, and the U.S. was wrong” and that “significant speech control is an inevitable component of a ‘mature and flourishing internet.'” Soon after, CNN ran a piece saying that China’s model of control has been looking increasingly attractive to some in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now we have Columbia professor Tim Wu, dubbed the “father of net neutrality” (RIP), asking a provocative question about freedom of speech versus propaganda.

What is more important: freedom of speech, or freedom from propaganda? — Tim Wu (@superwuster) May 2, 2020

One characteristic of the speech environment in our era is that, in the formation of public opinion, the public debate does not reach an end-point. Instead, the dissenters keep on fighting and are encouraged to do so, when in another era they'd be crackpots — Tim Wu (@superwuster) May 2, 2020

So, Twitter, essentially.

"Disinformation is defined as the opposite of information; it does not inform, but dis-informs." — Tim Wu (@superwuster) May 2, 2020

So, which is more important: freedom of speech, or freedom from propaganda? It seems like an easy choice, to an American at least.

You have to ask? — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) May 2, 2020

The inventor of "net neutrality" drops the mask https://t.co/TBkpdLAHTc — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 2, 2020

Indeed he has. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 2, 2020

This guy is full throttle political activist. A scrolling of his feed shows it. — Alek J. Hidell (@alekjhidelll) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech. What constitutes “propaganda” is a subjective determination by who controls the speech. See, e.g. communist and socialist countries. — Annine Madok (@ninamadok) May 2, 2020

The harder question is who are you willing to outsource the definition of "propaganda" to — evelyn douek (@evelyndouek) May 2, 2020

What is the source of the supposed right to be free of propaganda? — MilestoneAchievingHat (@Popehat) May 2, 2020

I don’t know, maybe you should ask the constitution — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) May 2, 2020

Freedom of Speech. ALWAYS. the answer to offensive speech is always MORE speech — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) May 2, 2020

The only freedom from propaganda that can exist is either: a) allow no communication by anyone at any time. Or b) use your own brain and filter the information you receive as best you can. Aka, be a functioning adult. — Adrian Moore (@reasonpolicy) May 2, 2020

Ah, but therein lies the rub. Who gets to decide what propaganda is? I'd be ok with this if I get to decide for myself. Oh wait! That's what freedom of speech is. — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech, it's not even close. I trust my ability to filter out propaganda far more than even the most impartial and independent of bureaucrats. And we all know that they're not impartial or independent. — aidanjt (@aidanjt1) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech is greater than anything else. Without that you have no true freedom. — Murray Robinson (@dennycrum) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech — David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) May 2, 2020

I mean, seriously. — Gerry (@GerryDales) May 2, 2020

The one that’s in the First Amendment. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) May 2, 2020

At this point, freedom from listening to you — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 2, 2020

What the hell is wrong with you? — Patrick Matthews (@matthews_p) May 2, 2020

He's a fascist. — James Thomas (@JamesTh30713522) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech IS freedom to spread ideas that a sizable number of people will call propaganda. Nobody actually needs a law to say things that everyone agrees with. — DavidGMoore (@DavidGMoore4) May 2, 2020

Spoken like a true totalitarian. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 2, 2020

“Net neutrality but not freedom of speech” pic.twitter.com/p8mIClW9b9 — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech. Assuming that wasn't rhetorical. This would seem obvious. — Nathan (@LabelsAreLazy) May 2, 2020

That's obvious to anyone with an IQ greater than a doormat. — I_Agree (@IAgree73607914) May 2, 2020

Freedom of speech is THE opposing force of propaganda. — Castle Rawk (@formedinwetsand) May 2, 2020

What an absurd question. — Paul (@paulmathiasuk) May 2, 2020

What is more important: freedom of speech or freedom to punish speech you don't like? — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) May 2, 2020

Who decides what counts as propaganda? — Joshua Dunn (@professordunn) May 2, 2020

If you choose freedom from propaganda over freedom of speech you'll get neither. — Francisco (@frdezavalia) May 2, 2020

If you want freedom from propaganda, just turn off your phone or TV once in a while. No law needed. — Karen Gilland (@gilland_karen) May 2, 2020

Bound to be the silliest Tweet I'll read all day and it's still mid afternoon. Well done. — [email protected] (@BenSearsMSYS) May 2, 2020

It amazes me you get paid money to teach anything — Dar of the Amashites (@Bugs_Meany) May 2, 2020

All the people who died from the repeal of net neutrality would be amazed we’re having this debate at all.

