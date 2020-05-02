Before Mika Brzezinski “eviscerated” Joe Biden over his “Believe Women” double-standard and Biden flatly denied the accusations leveled against him by Tara Reade, the Washington Post editorial board decreed that Biden should directly address the accusations himself (and not through his campaign surrogates) and release all relevant records.

Now the New York Times editorial board is suggesting that the DNC assemble an unbiased, apolitical panel to inventory Biden’s Senate papers, but the DNC’s communications director is calling the suggestion absurd on its face because Biden has already been fully vetted.

In response to the NYT editorial board’s suggestion that the DNC assemble an “unbiased, apolitical panel” to inventory Biden’s Senate papers, DNC communications director @XochitlHinojosa calls this an “absurd suggestion on its face” and argues Biden has already been fully vetted. pic.twitter.com/QgrPJT6svh — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) May 2, 2020

Hinojosa’s statement, a full defense of Biden by the DNC, says he’s already “asked for transparency” by requesting any relevant Senate records and cleared a bar “like no other” with Obama’s 2008 vetting process. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) May 2, 2020

She also told me there’s no precedent for the kind of independent DNC panel proposed by the NYT ed board. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) May 2, 2020

Ridin with Biden? More like Fakest with a Rapist — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 2, 2020

when are we going to examine his HS yearbook? WHEN damn it?!? — Gimme Shelter (@THEPhilPacker) May 2, 2020

Was there public school back then? — Woodrow Wilson (@WoodrowPWilson) May 2, 2020

it’s gonna be hilarious when dems lose in november because they absolutely refused to listen to the concerns of their voters — ⁉️ (@hotgirlrights) May 2, 2020

Hey @DNC didn't Kavanaugh undergo vetting 6x by the FBI ?? Ford's name never came up. — JDDJ🇺🇸⛳🇮🇪 (@irishfiveo) May 2, 2020

I mean Kavanaugh had been investigated numerous times and Ford never came up…but go ahead and move the goal posts. — Dag (@hickorygolf2008) May 2, 2020

The whole "he was vetted in 2008" argument–we already know that investigation failed to find the 14 other inappropriate-touching accusers… I don't know how one can hold that up as the gold standard with a straight face. — Gareth MacLeod (@garethmacleod) May 2, 2020

DNC assemble an “unbiased, apolitical panel”? 🤣 — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@ericphillipsusa) May 2, 2020

They said unbiased and DNC in the sentence 🤣 — Joe Sanchez (@JoJoPep5) May 2, 2020

She’s got one thing right – the assumption that anything the DNC did for Biden would be unbiased would be “absurd…on its face”. — The Royal We (@duderolls) May 2, 2020

Weird how all of a sudden so many Biden supporters are parroting some variation of “Biden’s already been vetted” in unison. It’s almost like there’s a new set of talking points from Team Biden. 🤔 p.s. considering Tara told ppl in 93, all this establishes is they did a bad job. — Bear Nudel 🐻🍜 (@BearNudel) May 2, 2020

So we're left to defend the ridiculous suggestion that a DNC investigation of Biden would be fair? — Rufus Freemind 🐘 (@KeithRice17) May 2, 2020

A look at the DNC pic.twitter.com/EeYUWyiMhH — Donna (@Aposematics) May 2, 2020

Womens March is dead ass silent — Haus (@HausSante) May 2, 2020

Obama let his daughter intern with Harvey Weinstein. "vetting like no other" my ass — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 2, 2020

