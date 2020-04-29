First things first: Michael Flynn tweeted this Wednesday night after unsealed FBI notes were released seemingly showing the FBI setting a perjury trap for Flynn:

Dan Bongino listed three things that need to happen right away:

3 things need to happen, STAT!

1) Flynn must be pardoned

2) Comey, McCabe, Yates, McCord, Strzok, & Pientka MUST be investigated for their roles in this scandal.

3) Mueller & Weissmann should be hauled in front of a Senate committee to testify for their role in this abomination https://t.co/NUgWtHy4NF — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 29, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. is almost on board:

So much this except for point number one. Flynn doesn’t need to be pardoned, he did nothing wrong, he needs to be fully exonerated with all charges dropped immediately! https://t.co/PBi2uHBTBZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020

Flynn doesn’t need to be pardoned — the charges should and likely will be dismissed. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 29, 2020

This is the correct answer.

No pardon.

Full dismissal and exoneration for Gen. Flynn. — Todd Plant (@ToddPlant) April 29, 2020

EXONERATED, Dan. Pardons are for the guilty and @GenFlynn is innocent and should be exonerated of all “crimes” upon the charges being dropped. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — ☀melissa in arcadia (@DesertAZQ) April 29, 2020

Why a pardon….. full exoneration, motion to change plea granted, new motion to dismissed with prejudice. Granted. Done. Full and complete exoneration. A pardon gives the government an out and allows them to save face…. HELL NO! Other two….agreed. — BobbyV (@bbby_v_329) April 30, 2020

1. NO! Flynn was NEVER guilty. No pardon. EXONERATION! — Ruth Hill (@rhill22733) April 29, 2020

Flynn will be exonerated with no pardon. Soon. — Loud Jack (@I_Like_Skis) April 29, 2020

Why pardon? Judge Sullivan needs to dismiss it or he's a criminal, too. Wait for pardon until needed. pic.twitter.com/1M6ZgdPt0s — MB_MoonPearl (@MyPen_3Stacks) April 29, 2020

Pardon isnt necessary. Any reasonable judge would dismiss this ASAP. Also related; when's the FISA gonna hold these government thugs accountable? — C Bradshaw (@CBradshaw00001) April 29, 2020

I respectfully disagree on a pardon. A pardon allows the prosecution off of the hook. They need to be destroyed by Judge Sullivan and the case dropped/ thrown out. We should be rooting for documented prosecutorial misconduct. — Mike the Mizzou fan (@THEYHE) April 29, 2020

With respect to #3, they should be required to reimburse the taxpayers for their ill-gotten attorney's fees. — Michael D Papania (@d_papania) April 29, 2020

Actually 4 things. He should be reimbursed and made whole over the millions he was forced to spend trying to defend himself. — Miss Booga (@miss_booga) April 29, 2020

4. General Flynn must be made financially whole with interest. He lost everything fighting this hoax. — OnTheOffensive (@frenetic74) April 29, 2020

4. Taxpayer funded pensions for those involved must be zeroed out, cancelled & backdrawn via liens — Z0CK EX0T1C (@d0c_z1ck) April 30, 2020

#4 Wray must resign NOW. He helped cover this up. He is a member of the swamp — BamaNicki (@bamanicky) April 30, 2020

And whichever one has a law license, they should be tried, convicted, and disbarred. — Joe (@Joe09157576) April 29, 2020

One last thing… who better to clean the swamp then that one person who was targeted by it? @realDonaldTrump @POTUS needs @GenFlynn in his second term. 🇺🇸 — rgvpatriot (@rgvpatriot) April 29, 2020

Comey and the rest need no investigation. They are guilty as sin! — Trumping for 2020 (@billvikk62794) April 29, 2020

Investigated? How much more wasted time "investigating" do we need? THEY ALL KNEW — TLC⭐⭐⭐ (@tray24u1) April 29, 2020

I want arrests and perp walks. — Keith Hanson (@kch50428) April 29, 2020

Don’t forget Covington participated, they should be investigated, indictments, disbarment and investigate Eric Holder’s part in all this — Jennifer Epstein (@JenniferEpste19) April 29, 2020

Dan, I just hope, for the first time someone or some people are held accountable and pay a serious price. Otherwise it's just the same old same old. When General Flynn is exonerated, I will be happy regardless. I don't expect the former. — Jerretol (@JERRETOL) April 29, 2020

All Flynn can do is what Flynn can do: sue the pants off of them all immediately, take their depositions, get their documents, expose them all and make a fortune putting them all to shame. Flynn should not rely on the government to do this — CT-Constitutionalist — Text TRUMP to 88022 (@constitionalist) April 29, 2020

I have three different ideas but yours will work too. — Jason Pagona (@JasonPagona) April 29, 2020

Durham has something coming for the 🤡. — New Yawk Spawts (@NYSpawts) April 30, 2020

Hopefully sooner than later.

